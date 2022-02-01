How People Are Celebrating Lunar New Year Across Asia

People around Asia ushered in the Year of the Tiger on Tuesday, February 1, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, wild dances, tributes to their ancestors, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come.

It is the third Lunar New Year since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and again celebrations were more subdued than usual, with people taking strict health and safety precautions, and some traditional festivities either reduced in size or canceled.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important annual holiday in China. Each year is named after one of 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle. The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox.

Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a mall in Beijing.

Photo by AP Photo/Andy Wong A woman passes robotic-themed tigers during the Lunar New Year Eve in Beijing.

In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

Photo by AP Photo/Heng Sinith People from the Cambodian Chinese community perform a dragon dance in Phnom Penh ahead of Lunar New Year.

In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.