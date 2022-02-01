Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>Festivals + Events

How People Are Celebrating Lunar New Year Across Asia

By Associated Press

Feb 1, 2022

share this article
flipboard
A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

Photo by AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

Though traditional festivities are subdued once again due to the pandemic, people marked the Year of the Tiger with decorations and prayers at temples everywhere from Beijing to Bangkok.

share this article
flipboard

People around Asia ushered in the Year of the Tiger on Tuesday, February 1, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, wild dances, tributes to their ancestors, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come.

It is the third Lunar New Year since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and again celebrations were more subdued than usual, with people taking strict health and safety precautions, and some traditional festivities either reduced in size or canceled.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important annual holiday in China. Each year is named after one of 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle. The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox.

Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a mall in Beijing.

A woman passes robotic-themed tigers during the Lunar New Year Eve in Beijing.
Photo by AP Photo/Andy Wong
A woman passes robotic-themed tigers during the Lunar New Year Eve in Beijing.

In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

People from the Cambodian Chinese community perform a dragon dance in Phnom Penh ahead of Lunar New Year.
Photo by AP Photo/Heng Sinith
People from the Cambodian Chinese community perform a dragon dance in Phnom Penh ahead of Lunar New Year.

In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

China has doubled down on its pandemic restrictions ahead of the Olympics, which has its opening ceremonies on Friday, February 4. Participants in the Games are being isolated from the general public to try to prevent any cross-infection. They stay in walled-off hotels and can come and go only in special vehicles that take them to the venues and other Olympics facilities.

Lanterns decorate trees near the Olympic Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Photo by AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Lanterns decorate trees near the Olympic Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In Hong Kong, the city’s largest Taoist temple, Wong Tai Sin Temple, was closed because of the pandemic, but people gathered to burn incense sticks and offer prayers at smaller temples that remained open.

Worshippers pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong.
Photo by AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Worshippers pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong.

“I hope that this year is like a tiger, very energetic,” said Eric Lee, a visitor to the popular Man Mo Temple. “I hope the economy and everyone’s career will be better in the Year of Tiger.”

With additional reporting from Sam McNeil, Liu Zheng, Alice Fung, and Taijing Wu.

>> Next: 5 Essential Foods to Eat During Chinese New Year

popular stories

  1. Live Rent Free in a Restored “1 Euro” Sicilian Airbnb for a Year

    People

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. European Countries Are Again Changing Their Entry Rules

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

COVID + Travel

Immersive Gustav Klimt Art Shows Are Coming to 13 Cities Around the World

Immersive Gustav Klimt Art Shows Are Coming to 13 Cities Around the World

Art

Thailand to Open to Vaccinated Travelers in February

Thailand to Open to Vaccinated Travelers in February

COVID + Travel

U.K. Drops Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

U.K. Drops Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

COVID + Travel