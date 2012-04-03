Accra, Ghana: West Africa’s Cultural Capital

Summer is showtime in Ghana’s largest city. From June 7 through 15, the Environmental Film Festival stages open-air screenings around Accra, and in July, the Pan African Festival—celebrating its 20th anniversary this year—draws music and dance fans from across the continent. Experience these Accra highlights during your stay.

Hotel: Afia Beach Hotel

From $85 for an ocean-view double. Liberia Road, 233/(0) 30-268-1465.

Afia Beach Hotel’s 29 bungalows sit along the shore beneath arching palm trees. Snack on swordfish with fried plantains at the restaurant, and purchase handmade mudcloth and appliqué fabrics at the gift shop.

Dining: Buka

Off 10th Lane, next to the former American Embassy. Osu, 233/(0)30-278-2953

The treehouse-like Buka is a favorite among residents for traditional West African dishes such as moin moin (a Nigerian bean pudding), jollof rice (made with tomatoes, onion, and chili), and the peanut-heavy groundnut soup with guinea fowl.

Shop: Global Mamas’

14th Lane, behind the Koala grocery store, Osu, 233/(0) 24-453-0467.

Proceeds from Global Mamas’ merchandise go back to the local women who make the items. Choose from straw-and-bead figurines; batik dresses, pictured above; and tote bags fashioned from recycled candy wrappers.

Nightlife: Harbin Bowling Club

Oxford Street, opposite Papaye restaurant

After a few frames at the Harbin Bowling Club, which also offers arcade games and pool (321 Beach rd., Teshie), head to the Container. The bar is housed inside a shipping container, and the Hiplife beat (a regional style that blends jazz, reggae, funk, and hip hop) drives the outdoor dance floor.

Do: Artists Alliance Gallery

Omanye House, Tema Beach Road, Accra 233/(0) 21-762-576