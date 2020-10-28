Local Getaways: Visiting the Hamptons in the Not-So-Off-Season

There’s more to the Hamptons than the beaches, and the off-season is the perfect time to find out.

As a Long Islander, I rarely make it out to the Hamptons. It’s like if you live in New York City you never go to the Statue of Liberty—I’ve always considered the Hamptons (especially in summer) a tourist attraction, and not really worth the crowds. In the past few years, I’ve gone out to Montauk a couple of times in the fall to get away for a bit and enjoy the quiet. But when I booked a trip to the Hamptons this October, I found something I definitely didn’t expect to find—it wasn’t that quiet. Everything was open! Because more and more people have moved out East this year, the shops, restaurants, and even hotels are remaining open year-round, rather than closing for the season by late September. While I hadn’t anticipated such a lively weekend, it really was a welcome surprise, and it certainly makes the Hamptons an excellent getaway from NYC (even though it’s not beach season).

Where to stay in the Hamptons Photo by Rosalie Tinelli The recently opened Roundtree Amagansett provides a perfect oasis for relaxation. The Roundtree Amagansett Book now: from $395 per night, theroundtreehotels.com

The Roundtree is the ultimate off-season Hamptons spot. Centrally located right on Main Street in Amagansett, the boutique hotel is within walking distance of many shops and restaurants, allowing you to enjoy the upscale, small-town feel of the Hamptons, without being so close to the beach that you’ll feel the cold wind off the ocean this time of year.



The accommodations range from luxury rooms to one-bedroom suites to three-bedroom full cottages. The complimentary minibar comes stocked with beverages and local snacks, and continental breakfast is included (which you can have outdoors or as room service). Particularly fun, especially in colder months, is the s’mores happy hour held nightly (weather-permitting) on the expansive two-acre property.



Just over one mile from the Atlantic Ocean, the Roundtree is surrounded by tranquil farmland, but if you do want to go to the beach, the hotel will provide beach cruiser bicycles at no additional cost. Usually, it will also provide a beach parking pass so guests can drive to the beach (although due to COVID-19 restrictions, only Hamptons residents could park at beaches during the 2020 season).



Shou Sugi Ban House

Book now: from $975 per night, shousugibanhouse.com

Located in Water Mill, between Southampton and Bridgehampton, Shou Sugi Ban House opened its doors last year. This spa and retreat consists of 13 guest studios with private garden patios, a treatment spa with roof deck, and two repurposed barns (one with a demonstration kitchen and another with a tea bar)—all run on solar and geothermal power.



Insisting it offers “the only comprehensive wellness program” in the Hamptons, the hotel has a resident nutritionist to design a seasonal menu that’s vegetable focused and locally sourced, as well as guided wellness rituals, including sound healing, tea traditions, aromatherapy, and a wealth of spa treatments.



Things to do in the Hamptons in the off-season Go winetasting Although Long Island’s North Fork is better known for its wineries, the South Fork holds its own.



Wölffer Estate Vineyard has a tasting room (by reservation only), but is also available for drive-through wine pickup. Yes, you read that right. You’ll see its bright pink sign from down the road, and simply pull in, follow the cones, and find yourself at a chalkboard menu from which you can select the type of wine (or cider) that you might like to bring home. The Estate also has a restaurant in Amagansett, Wölffer Kitchen, serving up local, seasonal cuisine and of course Wölffer Estate’s award-winning wines.



Duck Walk, founded in 1994 and one of the more well-known Long Island wine brands, has full vineyards with tasting rooms on both the North and South Forks. Encompassing over 140 acres overall, Duck Walk produces over 5,000 cases of different kinds of wine each year, including specialties like ice wine and blueberry port. Reservations are available for groups of 6 to 10 people. Channing Daughters Winery has six separate vineyards on its Bridgehampton farm, and it grows and creates over two dozen types of wines, from cabernets to chardonnays to sparkling merlots. The grounds also include a sculpture garden and a tasting room. This year, the tasting room is closed due to COVID, but individuals are welcome to call ahead to pick up wine. Considering itself a “vineyard with a purpose,” Channing Daughters prides itself on sustainability, recycling 100 percent of its grape pomace (leftover skins, seeds, and pulp from each harvest) and using organic nitrogen sources like its own farm-made compost; it is a founding member of Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing.



Explore the art scene

