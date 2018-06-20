A Travel Company Wants to Send You on a 2,200-Mile Mystery Trip Through Central Asia

If you’re the kind of person who loves a good mystery, doesn’t mind a surprise or two while you travel, and has Central Asia on your to-go list, we may have just found your dream trip.

Intrepid Travel, a small group adventure travel company, is looking for 10 people to join it on a one-off expedition next year starting in Kazakhstan and ending in Mongolia with everything in between left as a total mystery until you arrive in each location along the way.

Courtesy of Intrepid Travel Some legs of the journey will be made via train.

Departing from Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 30, 2019, and ending 22 days and 2,200 miles later in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, the trip will apparently visit towns and villages that can’t even be located on Google Maps between the two destinations. In fact, travelers will only receive hints about what’s to come next as they make their way through Central Asia.

“You won’t know where you’re going, what you’ll see, where you’ll stay, or what you’ll be eating. There’ll be long travel days, intermittent electricity and Wi-Fi, a few cold showers, and a few treats along the way though, including fermented mare milk,” Darrell Wade, Intrepid Travel’s cofounder, said in a statement. “But it’s going to be a real adventure. One day you could be hiking through the world’s most remote and breathtaking landscapes; the next, soothing your aching muscles in a sauna in the middle of nowhere.”