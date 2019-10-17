Hotel or Airbnb? This New Concept Lets You Have a Bit of Both

When you’re choosing between a vacation rental and a hotel stay, both have their benefits and drawbacks. Vacation rentals offer creature comforts like a kitchen and living room and typically provide more space at a better value; hotels deliver amenities like daily housekeeping, a pool, a gym, on-site restaurants—in other words, you can relax without having to clear the dishes.



Those differences sometimes make it hard to pick. Enter Element by Westin’s new Studio Commons, which could be a game changer for groups and families. The new multiple-room layout brings homesharing features to the minimalist Element hotels, an eco-conscious brand designed for short- and longer-term stays.

Unveiled this week by Element by Westin, which is owned by Marriott International, the newly launched Studio Commons spaces connect four adjacent guest rooms (which range from 250 to 280 square feet each) to a larger communal kitchen, dining, and living room area (ranging from 600 to 650 square feet).

The entire Studio Commons unit is a private, keyed-off space designated for the group who has booked it (so you’re not sharing the communal area with strangers). The standard layout features king beds in the adjoining rooms for a total of up to eight guests staying overnight.

Kids of all ages are welcome to stay in the Studio Commons rooms; the concept was designed in part to accommodate families traveling together. The area can also be used for entertaining: The Studio Commons communal space can host up to 20 people.