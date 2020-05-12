Clear Develops a Health ID That Includes Coronavirus Screening

Clear, the company that developed the paid biometric ID service that helps speed travelers through the airport, has created a new ID technology that will include coronavirus screening.

Health Pass by Clear will allow employees, consumers, and travelers to connect their identity with a health check that employers, business owners, restaurants, airlines, and hotels can use to screen those who enter their premises or use their services.

“Just as 9/11 drastically changed physical security across airports, stadiums and office buildings, COVID-19 will have both short-term and long-term effects on how we screen for public health security,” the company said in a statement.

Users can verify their identity on their phone with biometrics, including a facial scan or a fingerprint. They then answer some health questions and can upload their lab results or link to a test provider to offer evidence of a COVID-19 negative test result.

“Once a member verifies their health and identity with their face or QR code, you decide whether they enter your venue,” Clear said about the new Health Pass program.

Courtesy of Clear The new technology would be available through the Clear mobile app.

The plan is to evolve the pass so that it could also integrate technology that would be able to do temperature checks, and once a vaccine is developed for COVID-19, users would also be able to confirm that they have been vaccinated.