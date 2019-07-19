A New Airplane Seat Design Promises to End Middle-Seat Misery

There’s no magic cure for getting saddled with the middle seat in economy class on a flight. But one company is hoping to make the burden more bearable with a design that promises a bit more room to those stuck in the center.

Colorado-based Molon Labe Seating has created an enlightened middle-seat model it calls the S1:Space Seat that adds several inches in width to the middle seat by setting it ever-so-slightly behind the adjoining window and aisles seats. It also sets it slightly lower than the adjoining seats.

The staggered layout gives more shoulder room to the traditionally squished middle-seat passenger in a three-seat row. Armrests that are built with a higher platform upfront and a lower one toward the back are intended to allow the aisle and window passengers to use the front portion, while the set-back middle seater can use the lower portion, putting an end to the armrest tussle.

Courtesy of Molon Labe Seating A ramped armrest offers a lower portion of the armrest meant entirely for the middle seat passenger.

The S1 design recently came much closer to becoming a reality when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last month certified it for use on commercial aircraft. Hank Scott, founder and CEO of Molon Labe, told AFAR that he has agreements with two airline clients to potentially install the seats, but he could not divulge which carriers have signed on to test out the new seats.

The seats are designed for short-haul economy class travel—flights up to four hours—due to the decreased amount of padding (there is less than there would be on seats for longer-haul flights). The new seats are not any more costly than existing counterparts and are lighter than the competition, according to Scott.