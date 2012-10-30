A Local’s Roman Holiday

share this article

NAME: Pepi Marchetti Franchi

AGE: 42

NEIGHBORHOOD: Spanish Steps

OCCUPATION: Founding director of the Gagosian Gallery in Rome I’m originally from Rome, but after spending 10 years in New York, first studying at New York University and then working at the Guggenheim Museum, I moved back to my native city six years ago to open a branch of the Gagosian Gallery. When the owner, the American art dealer Larry Gagosian, asked me to start the gallery here, my first big job was finding the right space. This, of course, meant deciding on a neighborhood. Since the gallery deals in modern and contemporary art—showing artists ranging from Jackson Pollock and Roy Lichtenstein to Jeff Koons and Willem de Kooning—we discussed the idea of looking in one of Rome’s former industrial areas, such as Ostiense, which are becoming trendy and offer bigger spaces. But I was convinced that the gallery should be right in the heart of Rome’s historic center. My thinking was that since there are contemporary art galleries all over the world—Paris, London, New York—what did Rome have to offer? History is a major component of the art experience. Historic art and architecture could act as both a framework and a counterpoint to our modern collection of art.

Article continues below advertisement

After looking at nearly 30 properties, we finally settled on a 1920s building that used to be a bank. Architecturally, it was just what we were looking for, with lots of light, wall space, and 20-foot-high ceilings. The gallery is located about three blocks from the famous Spanish Steps. Ancient Roman monuments like the Colosseum and the Pantheon form the backdrop to daily life in the city, and descendants of 16th-century popes still live among over-the-top baroque palaces built by their ancestors. This timeless setting complements the art we show in a new and unexpected way. The neighborhood is full of contrasts. On one hand, we’ve got Via Condotti, filled with the shops of big designers like Bulgari, Gucci, and Prada. Yet at the same time, there are age-old artisans like Lavori Artigianali Femminili, where my grandmother and mother bought handmade baby clothes. And while there are big, heavily trafficked roads like Via Veneto, you can also still walk down small, cobblestone streets like Via Gregoriana, where you barely see a car. I find inspiration every day in the timelessness of Rome. The 16th-century Villa Medici, which is home to the French Academy, is just up the street, and one of Rome’s great hidden monuments. It has an austere and imposing façade, but in the back there’s a magical garden full of sculptures. And the gallery is near the biggest park in Rome, Villa Borghese, where you will find the sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s greatest works.