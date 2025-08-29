How to Spend 4 Days in Berlin, According to Locals

More than three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German capital today is one of Europe’s most dynamic destinations. Over the years, an influx of innovators, chefs, and creatives reimagined the city’s art, nightlife, and culinary fronts. Foodies in particular will be impressed by the dining scene: Long considered the vegetarian capital of Europe, Berlin has also elevated its fine dining, low or zero waste places, and trendy fusion restaurants, all of which complement its diverse influences. “Migration has always shaped Berlin, and nowhere is this more visible, and delicious, than in its food,” says Angelika Schwaff, a local food writer and media producer. “Berlin lets you eat your way around the world in a single weekend.”

The city’s relaxed, anything-goes spirit—driven in large part by its remarkable melting pot of cultures—remains another ingredient of its unique character; its population of 3.7 million (as of 2024) reflects more than 190 countries. “Everyone comes from different backgrounds, different experiences, and it’s just a free, open space to do as you please without being judged for how you look or how you dress or who you are,” explains Dov Selby, founder of Fork and Walk Food Tours Berlin.

Berlin also doesn’t shy away from its complicated history, most notably around World War II and the Holocaust, both of which are directly (and respectfully) confronted across dozens of monuments, museums, and memorials. Now 80 years after the war’s end, the historical sights are a necessary component of any itinerary—whether you’re a WWII history enthusiast or not.

Here’s how to plan a four-day trip to Berlin, with advice from locals.

Nothing says Berlin more than soft pretzels under a disco ball, as at Luna D’Ora. Courtesy of Luna D’Ora

Day 1: The Berlin Wall, World War II history, and hearty German cuisine

Berlin’s sheer size—344 square miles, approximately nine times the size of Paris—can be overwhelming. But its excellent public transportation (U-Bahn, or underground trains; S-Bahn regional, above-ground trains; trams; and buses) makes getting around a cinch, as does the world-class bike infrastructure (though you should have at least a little cycling experience to explore this way). The city’s history is equally vast, and starting your trip with a tour or museum visit, either self-guided or led by a pro, will provide key cultural context that will vastly enrich your time here. Recommended picks for guided tours include the Jewish Berlin Heritage Tours and Spree & Havelshiffahrt, a boat tour along the Spree River.

Seeing the Berlin Wall, which was constructed in 1961 to divide the city’s democratic West from its communist East, is a must-do for any first-timer. Several sections of the approximately 96-mile border still remain after the wall was torn down in 1989. The Berlin Wall Memorial, along a nearly mile-long stretch where parts of the wall are standing, is a good starting point for visitors, as it spans plaques, photos, and the remains of an apartment building that once formed part of the border. Across town, in the neighborhood of Friedrichshain, the river-hugging East Side Gallery showcases murals painted by 118 artists from 21 countries the year the wall came down.

From the Berlin Wall Memorial, it’s a 15-minute S-Bahn ride to the Brandenburg Gate. Completed in 1791, this majestic landmark later became inaccessible once the wall went up. It evolved into a symbol of Cold War division before being celebrated as a testament to unity and freedom after the wall fell. (It’s also a beautiful selfie backdrop, especially at dusk.)

Nearby landmarks include the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, an open-air site honoring the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust; the Topography of Terror center with documents and exhibits, in the former headquarters of the Gestapo and SS; and Checkpoint Charlie, a slightly kitschy but still worthwhile site marking the best-known former border crossing. About a mile away is the DDR Museum, which showcases what life was like in communist East Germany through exhibits and artifacts from the museum’s collection of 360,000 objects.

Wrap up the day with a hearty German dinner of either the historic or contemporary variety. “There’s a growing appreciation for German cuisine again, sometimes even in a nostalgic or kitschy way, but also through a modern lens,” notes Schwaff. About a 15-minute taxi ride away are several of Schwaff’s favorite spots for traditional German cuisine in a historic setting: Diener Tattersall, Marjellchen, and Dicke Wirtin, all in the tony neighborhood of Charlottenburg. She also highly recommends Luna D’Oro, in the Mitte borough. Don’t be fooled by the restaurant’s Italian-sounding name—it’s “currently the most hyped restaurant for German food,” Schwaff says, serving stick-to-your ribs potatoes, meatballs, and dumplings.

Find wonder for children and adults at the MACHmit! Museum. Courtesy of MACHmit! Museum

Day 2: Museum Island, trendy Prenzlauerberg, and a uniquely Berlin drinking experience

Start the day by exploring some of Europe’s finest art institutions at Museum Island, which is in the middle of the Spree River and celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2025. Most of the five museums were destroyed or damaged during World War II, and afterward, the island was under control of the communist state, the ironically named German Democratic Republic (GDR). Since reunification, the institutions have been restored to reflect their former glory, earning UNESCO World Heritage status in 1999. One of the most notable pieces is a limestone bust of Queen Nefertiti, created circa 1340 B.C., in the Neues Museum’s Egyptian collection, while the Altes Museum boasts a collection of Greek art from the 10th to the 1st century B.C.

From Museum Island, it’s a short walk to Alexanderplatz to marvel at panoramic views from Germany’s highest structure, the 1,207-foot TV tower. (You can also opt for a schnitzel and currywurst meal or just a drink at the recently reopened Sphere restaurant, helmed by German chef Tim Raue.) Then, it’s onward to trendy Prenzlauerberg, a family-friendly East Berlin neighborhood with boutiques, playgrounds, and restaurants galore. For a quick bite, Selby loves häppies for its veggie-forward, Austrian-style steamed buns, while Thai Aroma serves up delectable Thai and Vietnamese dishes.

If you have kids in tow, check out the MACHmit! Museum, a children’s museum housed in a former church. PBerg also is home to one of Berlin’s oldest and most beloved beer gardens, Prater, where kinder are welcome. The Kollwitz farmers’ market, held on Saturdays, is worth a trip on its own. (There’s also a smaller version on Thursdays.) Dozens of vendors sell fresh produce, cheese, and excellent street food—don’t miss a pork panini from Porchetta Revolution—as well as artisan gifts, clothing, and jewelry.

End the day with another uniquely Berlin experience: Getting a drink (preferably a beer) from a späti, a small convenience store often run by an immigrant family. Tables are usually set up out front, where “any night, summer or winter, there are people sitting outside, young and old, just having a nice, easy beer with friends,” explains Selby. “You don’t have to go to a bar. It’s very easy to go to the späti; it’s accessible for everyone, regardless of their budget. It really links into the whole history of Berlin.”

Mauerpark hosts one of several flea markets that are a staple of Berlin, selling items from WWII. Photo by Radiokafka/Shutterstock

Day 3: Flea markets, döner, and Berlin after hours

Germans love getting frische Luft (fresh air), and year-round you’ll see Berliners of all ages enjoying their city’s abundant parks, outdoor spaces, and spielplätze (playgrounds). Flea markets abound, too; there’s one for every mood. On weekends, the Antiques and Book Market features dozens of stalls around Bode-Museum on Museum Island. Arkonaplatz is a locals’ favorite on Sundays for its welcoming, laid-back vibe and its selection of antiques, records, and former GDR products. Also on Sundays, Mauerpark’s Flohmarkt is a sprawling expanse of vendors selling World War II–era memorabilia, vintage glassware, and handicrafts.

When hunger strikes, go for a döner. A beloved traditional Turkish dish, this hand-held meal is usually made with lamb and beef roasted on a vertical rotisserie and sliced into a thick, pita-style bread with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and yogurt or chili-style sauce.

Döner (also called döner kebab) shops are ubiquitous throughout Berlin, with wildly varying quality—so choose carefully. Schwaff suggests staying away from places that have “a perfectly smooth, grayish, cylinder-looking” slab of meat in favor of those with “individual layers of meat, maybe even a little crisp edge sticking out.” Schwaff also always asks questions about where the meat comes from and how it’s marinated. “If the person behind the counter answers openly and without hesitation, that’s usually a good sign,” she says. If in doubt, go with Ugur Imbiss, one of Schwaff’s top picks, which is about a 20-minute U-bahn ride from Mauerpark.

To walk off lunch, head to nearby Volkspark Humboldthain, an urban park home to some World War II history, most notably its large flak tower: a massive concrete structure built in 1940 and equipped with anti-aircraft guns and an air raid shelter. For those who walk the winding path to summit the 300-foot hill, spectacular city views await from the top of the graffiti-covered sentinel.

Reserve some energy to enjoy a taste of Berlin’s famous nightlife, best experienced on weekends, when the club and music scene hits its peak. However, don’t focus solely on world-renowned institutions like Berghain and KitKatKlub, says Apolonia Jacobs, a German Cuban DJ. “If you don’t want to be a tourist, you really want to be a local, you’ve got to follow the DJ,” says Jacobs, whose artist name is Apolonia. “Really know what kind of music you want to listen to, and then search for events. Then you follow the DJs where they are playing.”

If you’re more in the mood for laughs, you’re in luck. The German capital is “currently the world’s best city for stand-up comedy,” says Berlin-based comedian and opera singer Stephanie DePrez, thanks to a diverse landscape of local and visiting performers. “You will learn more about geopolitics in a two-hour Berlin open mic than you will listening to the BBC or NPR for a month,” says DePrez, noting that she recently shared the stage with performers from Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Australia, and Bosnia. A few of her favorite spots are the Wall Comedy Club for weekend shows, tourist-friendly Cosmic Comedy, Propaganda Comedy’s daily show at rotating venues, and female-run Queen Bees Comedy.

Day 4: Brunch, spa lounging, and an airfield turned public park

Whether you hit the town until the wee hours or not, a day of downtime is in order—especially on a Sunday, which is reserved for relaxation in Berlin (and throughout Germany; most stores are closed). The brunch scene here offers a dizzying array of options: stylish bistros serving artisan cocktails alongside eggs Benedict, Instagram-worthy cafés and bakeries, and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. Selby’s favorite spots include the see-and-be-seen Allan’s Breakfast Club in Prenzlauerberg and French-inspired Spindler in Kreuzberg.

For those unconcerned about modesty, there’s no better way to truly experience Berlin-style relaxation than by spending some time at a day spa, most of which are “textile free”—in other words, no bathing suits allowed in some areas, like saunas. (Robes for before and after and towels for sitting are provided.) Locals love Vabali, a sprawling, Balinese-style wellness resort with 13 saunas and steam baths, four pools, and an Asian-inspired restaurant. Another uniquely Berlin spot is Liquodrom, a visually stunning space with several heated saltwater pools tricked out with lights and underwater music. Most spas have on-site restaurants and bars, so you can truly make a day of it.

If the idea of mingling with nude strangers feels more stressful than serene, instead head to Tempelhofer Feld, a former airfield transformed into a 741-acre expanse (Berlin’s largest outdoor space) perfect for jogging, biking, or an alfresco meal. “I love to grab a picnic blanket and some dinner and watch the sunset,” DePrez says. “There’s a deep sense of peace that comes from just staring out at an expanse of nature and people enjoying just being together on this massive airport turned into a public park.”

Stay near the grand Tiergarten park at Hotel Adlon Kempinski. Courtesy of Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin

Where to stay

Only steps from the Brandenburg Gate, the five-star, 385-room-and-suite Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin is hard to beat for an opulent, centrally located stay. Opened in 1907, it has hosted countless celebrities, diplomats, and dignitaries over the years. Even if you don’t stay here, it’s well worth stopping in for a drink at the light-filled lobby bar and lounge, anchored by an iconic elephant fountain, or splurging on dinner at Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer, which has two Michelin stars.

With its breezy, upscale design and wealth of amenities, it’s hard to believe Hotel Wilmina, located in Charlottenburg, once served as a women’s prison and courthouse. Guests will find plenty to keep them busy on site, including an arts space, rooftop pool, sauna, and in-house bakery.

Museumgoers have unparalleled access to the institutions of Museum Island at the Telegraphenamt hotel, just across the Spree River. Fresh off a massive makeover and housed in Berlin’s former main telegraph office, this unique property features 97 rooms and suites, a brasserie-style restaurant that serves traditional German cuisine, a chic bar and pub, plus a 3,600-square-foot fitness area and spa.