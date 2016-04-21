A Guide to Your Next Buffalo Visit

Industrial yet beautiful, the city of Buffalo, New York, is an unexpected alternative to some of yesterday's hot urban places to visit. Cheap, diverse, walkable, and edgy, the Erie lakefront area is made up of interesting buildings of the past, from the stone-and-brick downtown to colorful immigrant-infused neighborhoods. From bakeries to festival sites (and everything in-between), here are some of the places to kick-start your explorations.

Darwin D. Martin House

Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural reach extended to Buffalo, where he built a masterwork turn-of-the-century home for business executive Darwin Martin. In the past few years, the house added a glassy visitors’ center, and currently, the entire complex is wrapping up a $50 million restoration. An extra bonus: the rebuilt conservatory—a lush, sculptural greenhouse that creates an uplifting feeling, even on the industrial city's cloudiest day.

Larkin Square

Nestled in the festival-hosting Larkinville district, local developers Howard and Leslie Zemsky have jump-started the revival of the Larkin Soap Factory and warehouses. Its Food Truck Tuesdays draw thousands every week, in addition to the concerts, parties, and book signings held on a regular-basis. Even during non-event days, Flying Bison Brewing Co., BFLO Distilling Co., Tommyrotter Distillery, and the Hydraulic Hearth restaurant make excuses to visit this popular spot.