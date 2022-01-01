Lynn Freehill-Maye

Lynn graduated magna cum laude from Drake University’s highly regarded School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Before becoming an independent writer, she worked as the tourism and environment reporter at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Virgin Islands Daily News and as editor of the University of Texas’ 200,000-reader alumni magazine, The Alcalde.

She has lived and worked specifically in Chile, Spain, Texas, South Africa, El Salvador, and the Virgin Islands, where she’s reported on everything from an innocent man rebuilding a post-prison life to Brad Pitt filming in the rain.