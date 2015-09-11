A Guide to the Istanbul Biennial’s Most Unusual Installations

share this article

There was no easy way to get to “The Most Beautiful of All Mothers,” Adrián Villar Rojas’ stunning sculptures along the Marmara Sea. A ferry took me to the island of Büyükada—where no cars are allowed—and my fastest option was a horse-drawn carriage. But even then, to reach the installment featured as part of the Istanbul Biennial, I had to navigate my way around 38,000 square feet of wildflowers, tall grass, and the ruins of Leon Trotsky’s old mansion. A long, steep, downhill walk through backyard wilderness separates Trotsky’s old home and the new installation, but as the backyard (and my shoes) gave way to entropy, something truly extraordinary emerged at the base. Stunning white sculptures of animals walked on water to greet me. And after traipsing further and further away from all that was manmade and abandoned, I finally reached a serene and expansive final destination: the sea. “The Most Beautiful of Mothers” would have been majestic in an art gallery, but the sculpted menagerie wouldn’t look as determined to reclaim the land had they not been staring at forgotten modern spaces. Letting the location become part of the art was just one of many achievements in this year’s Istanbul Biennial—which lasts until November 1. Called “SALTWATER: A Theory of Thought Forms,” the 14th annual event is a celebration of modern art that breaks away from the standard museum and makes use of boats, garages, abandoned schools, and other offbeat corners for art installations throughout the city. The Old City. Mary von Aue Since 1987, the Istanbul Biennial has showcased international artwork that speaks to the history, culture, and identity of the city that hosts it. While other international biennials (such as the ongoing exhibits in Venice) are known for their opulence, the Istanbul event has always offered a cerebral, political lens on the art world, which makes these unique venues all the more noteworthy. You might watch a film on the Crusades in a 15th century hammam. Or navigate through the darkness in an abandoned school. From the forgotten stomping grounds of sultans to the hideouts of exiled authors, each location makes a statement as loud as the artwork it houses. This year, over 80 artists traveled to Turkey to research the location of their art installments, resulting in nearly 1,500 pieces of work scattered along the Bosphorus. Using the theme “saltwater” to capture the fluidity and even volatility of the changing eras, curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev celebrates the material that not only constitutes the majority of our bodies but also connects the map of Istanbul. Christov-Bakargiev explained her unusual location choices by saying that she wanted to “map the city with the art that was already there.”

You’ll have plenty of time to consider saltwater as you take ferries back and forth between Europe and Asia, from Marmara Sea all the way north to the Black Sea, in this sprawling set of exhibits. In a city whose long history is woven with multiple identities and eras, ancient venues work in tandem with modern art. The Biennial recommends that you spend at least three days in Istanbul to experience the entire showcase, but if you intend to walk around each neighborhood and island (which you should!) give yourself an extra day. This is the first year that Istanbul Biennial is free and open to the public. While museums such as Istanbul Modern and Museum of Innocence are modern landmarks for Istanbul’s contemporary art, and have added new collections specifically for the Biennial, be sure to see these five offbeat and unique venues while you can. Galata Greek Primary School Mary von Aue 1. The Cistern beneath the Adahan Hotel

There just aren’t enough hotels that sit atop a centuries-old cistern. This particular ancient reservoir becomes a movie theater during the Biennial, showing Pelin Tan and Anton Vidokle’s film “2084: a science fiction show.” The venue works in perfect harmony with the movie, letting the past present a possible future. After viewing the film, head upstairs to the Adahan hotel, which used to be one of the earliest and largest banks in the Ottoman Empire in 1815. Tell the concierge you’d like to check into room 104B, and they’ll lead you to Meriç Algün Ringborg’s installation “Have you ever seen a fig tree blossom?” that pays homage to the fruit that once flourished on the very soil where Adahan now stands. The hotel room is lined with fig leaves and fun facts: did you know that Queen Victoria had a fig leaf made to hide the genitals of Michelangelo’s David to protect her bashful eyes? The fig’s symbolic links to fertility and shame sprawl decadently across a hotel room—the perfect space to explore such forbidden fruit. Asmali Mescit Mah. General Yazgan Sok. No: 14 Beyoğlu 2. Galata Greek Primary School

The Galata Greek Primary School was built between 1885 and 1909 in a Neo-classical architectural style for the education of Greek children in Istanbul, and is another venue that reminds visitors of the cultural “waves” that have transformed Istanbul over the last century. Due to the decrease of the Greek population in the city, especially from the 1960’s onwards, the school closed in 1988, reopened, and then closed again in 2007. Inside, Anna Boghiguian has created a shipwreck inside of the empty school. “The Salt Traders” is her stunning portrayal of a boat carrying salt in ancient times reappearing in a future post-digital world. With civil war raging just outside of Turkey’s borders, and the Mediterranean flooding with refugees, this installation becomes even more harrowing. Boghiguian’s use of watercolor and collisions of salt and sand have created haunting re-minders of the political tumult at sea, both past and present.

