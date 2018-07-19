A First Look at Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn’s Newest Ship

This summer started off with the launch of one of the most anticipated new cruise ships in the world when Seabourn introduced travelers to Seabourn Ovation, which embarked upon her maiden voyage from Venice to Barcelona. Known for redefining ultra-luxury, Seabourn’s new ship lived up to expectations. In keeping with the line’s reputation for understated elegance, the 600-guest ship embodies a modern aesthetic created in consultation with acclaimed designer Adam D. Tihany, who has worked on some of the world’s most iconic restaurants and resorts. Sister ship to the celebrated Seabourn Encore and the fifth ultra-luxury vessel to join the Seabourn fleet in the past decade, Seabourn Ovation is the second designed by Tihany.

Seabourn Ovation features all oceanfront suites with private verandas, one additional deck, expanded public areas and a new, al fresco dining venue: Earth & Ocean at The Patio. The new venue offers candlelight seating and a daily-changing menu that celebrates authentic local foods from around the world—items like smoked bacon grissini, house-made artisanal country bread, and Chinese-style filled bao buns allow guests to explore the world through their palates. What’s more, it features a different dish each night cooked in a Moroccan tagine and served with distinctive, earth-toned table settings created in collaboration with New York-based ceramic artist Wynne Noble of Noble Plateware.

As on its sister ship, the Patio offers poolside lunch service. Diners can choose from dishes like Keller’s signature Napa burger and an artisanal hot dog, the Yountwurst, named for the hometown of Keller’s restaurants, the French Laundry, Ad Hoc, and the original Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery. Guests can savor updated versions of iconic American classics at The Grill by Thomas Keller, which evokes top American restaurants from the 50s and 60s—that is, it’s martinis and Mad Men side. Seabourn staff also offer tableside preparations of dishes from Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, while other items on the menu that have already proved popular include a range of steaks, whole roasted chicken, lobster thermidor, and other classics. The Restaurant, the casual Colonnade, and Sushi round out the gourmet dining options on board Seabourn Ovation.

As for entertainment, Seabourn Ovation will offer a show-stopping lineup. A veritable buffet of new entertainment includes “An Evening with Tim Rice,” a concert-style presentation narrated on video by the famous Oscar- and Grammy-winning British lyricist, highlighting beloved songs from Aladdin, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Lion King, featuring a “Circle of Life” finale.

Those in need of a dose of serenity after getting their pulses racing with all those Broadway show tunes may wish to indulge in Seabourn Ovation’s holistic spa and wellness experience with treatments formulated by a world-renowned healthy living pioneer. Seabourn’s new Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil enrichment program offers experiences that integrate physical, social, environmental, and spiritual well-being. Certified Wellness Guides conduct complimentary sessions in Mindful Meditation and yoga, based on the groundbreaking insights gained from Dr. Weil’s extensive research and best-selling books.

Following Seabourn Ovation’s 11-day Inaugural Mediterranean cruise, the ship headed for Northern Europe to visit the highlights of the region in summer, when they are at their most glorious. The ship’s European cruises this season call at favorite ports in the Baltic, Scandinavia, Russia, and the British Isles. Among the cruises this summer are a 21-day Baltic Gems & Majestic Fjords itinerary, a 14-day Scenic Fjords & North Cape one, and, finally, a 30-day Viking Realm Exploration, arriving in Dover (London) on October 1 before the ship begins its autumn season.

Learn more about Seabourn Ovation and her upcoming sailing at Seabourn.com.