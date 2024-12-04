Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  December 04, 2024

New First-Class Seats Are Coming to British Airways Flights—Here’s a First Look

The fancy new extra-wide first-class pods will feature ottomans that double as guest seats, cinema lighting, and individual closets, among other bells and whistles.

Image of two first-class seats with subtle mood lighting, mixed materials, and subtle hues of grey, blue and beige

The new first-class seats will be added to the U.K. carrier’s fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s.

Courtesy of British Airways

British Airways just unveiled new designs for first-class seats that are slated to take to the skies in 2026 on the world’s largest passenger aircraft. The new cabin design, which will be retrofitted across the airline’s fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s, will feature sliding privacy doors, 32-inch 4K entertainment systems, and the widest seats British Airways has ever flown.

With 60-inch tall walls, which curve slightly inward, the seats will have a room-like feel. Each pod will have an ottoman, a stowable table, and 36.5-inch wide seats (for context, the current British Airways first-class seat is just 22 inches wide). When fully reclined, the new seats will measure 79 inches long.

Overhead view of two first class in the center of the 1-2-1 configuration with the divider lowered

The new first-class seats will be situated in a 1-2-1 configuration and the two center seats will have a divider that can be lowered for pairs traveling together.

Courtesy of British Airways

Guests who wish to use their own wireless headphones will be able to connect to the television screen by Bluetooth (all others will have access to headphones leant to them by the airline). There will also be a “cinema” mode for the lights (as well as “dine” and “relax” settings) to help set the mood. In addition to the TV monitor and the lights, the window shades and seat position will all be controllable with a 10-inch tablet, which will be adjacent to the air vent and charging ports (AC, USB-A, USB-C, and wireless).

There will be four seats in each row in a one-two-one configuration, so each seat has direct aisle access. The two seats in the middle will be separated by a divider that can be lowered to create a more communal space for those sitting next to their travel companion. Though for twosomes who aren’t able to book the neighboring seats, the ottoman can double as a buddy seat for face-to-face dining when the seatbelt light isn’t on. All told, there will be 12 seats in the forthcoming first-class cabin, down from the current 14-seat layout.

A red-lined closet-like compartment in British Airways' new first-class seat with a grey carry-on and suit jacket hanging inside

In lieu of overhead bins, each seat will include a closet-like compartment with room for a carry-on and a hanger for coats and jackets.

Courtesy of British Airways

While there won’t be overhead storage in the first-class cabins, there will be an external red leather-lined compartment on the seat that fits a carry-on-sized suitcase and has space to hang coats and suit jackets. Inside the pod there will drawers for devices, smaller backpacks or purses, and a cupboard where amenities (such as a complimentary toiletry bag, snacks, and bottled water) will be kept.

The carrier hasn’t yet announced which routes the new first-class cabins will be used on. However, the airline currently uses its Airbus A380s between its London hub and U.S. airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Miami International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport. In addition to the first-class cabin getting a makeover, British Airways said business class, premium economy, and economy will also get a refresh, though the carrier hasn’t yet announced what those refreshed seats will look like.

In addition to British Airways, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa have also recently unveiled new first- and business-class seats on their long-haul flights.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more.
