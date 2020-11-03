A First Look at Berlin’s Much-Awaited New Airport

Nine years late and far above its original budget, Berlin’s new airport finally opened on Saturday with little fanfare as the aviation industry struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction of the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt, named after the former West German chancellor though better known as BER, started in 2006 and it was initially slated to open in October 2011. But a string of technical and planning problems forced officials to abandon six opening dates—most embarrassingly in 2012, just four weeks before flights were supposed to start.

That propelled the project to the status of a national joke as a succession of airport managers struggled to get a grip on problems that included issues with the building’s wiring and a complex fire safety system.

“Finally, we can put our airport into operation—finally,” airport CEO Engelbert Luetke Daldrup said at a brief opening ceremony with national and regional officials. “It was a long road. It wasn't an easy road—everyone who is gathered here today knows that—so we aren't celebrating [with] a party today. We are just opening.”

Photo by Markus Schreiber/AP People walk through Berlin's newly opened airport.

The airport has cost some 6 billion euros (US $7 billion), about three times what was originally planned. It is finally opening at a time when air traffic has been hobbled by the pandemic, and as Germany implements a four-week ban on hotels hosting tourists that started November 2 as part of a temporary partial shutdown that also is closing restaurants and bars.