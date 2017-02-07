9 Photos to Fuel Your Ireland Wanderlust

To photograph a travel story that’s about Ireland on the surface—but is really about the dark chapter in a marriage—it helps when the weather cooperates. And, while shooting on assignment for a feature story in our March/April 2017 issue, “it was pouring the majority of the time,” photographer Jooney Woodward says.

“Once, I got out of the car with an umbrella to get a shot, and the umbrella nearly broke from the wind,” she explains. “I’d never been anywhere so remote—it was a complete contrast to the hectic city of London, where I live and work. I rarely passed another car, and all I could see for miles was rugged coastline.”

Here are the images she captured between deluges.

Photo by Jooney Woodward A view of the rooftops and colorful homes of Sligo.

Photo by Jooney Woodward Knocknafaugher, a small town with a gorgeous coastline in the county of Sligo.

Photo by Jooney Woodward Damien Brennan and his wife, Paula Gilvarry, host Yeats Evenings at their home in Sligo.

Photo by Jooney Woodward Wood burning in the stove at Tricky’s McGarrigles pub in Sligo.

Photo by Jooney Woodward Michael Cosgrove Sr. opened his delicatessen in 1898. Today his grandson, also named Michael, runs the place.

Photo by Jooney Woodward The Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery is one of four passage tomb sites in Ireland. It dates back to 3700 B.C.

Photo by Jooney Woodward A glass of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac awaits guests at Ashford Castle, a converted 1200s-era castle that's now a five-star hotel.

Photo by Jooney Woodward Poet W.B. Yeats drew inspiration for his writing from the beauty of Western Ireland.