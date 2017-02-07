9 Photos to Fuel Your Ireland Wanderlust

Photo by Jooney Woodward
By AFAR Editors
Feb 7, 2017
From the March/April 2017 issue
Photo by Jooney Woodward
Photographer Jooney Woodward captures the haunting beauty of Western Ireland.
Article continues below advertisement
To photograph a travel story that’s about Ireland on the surface—but is really about the dark chapter in a marriage—it helps when the weather cooperates. And, while shooting on assignment for a feature story in our March/April 2017 issue, “it was pouring the majority of the time,” photographer Jooney Woodward says.
“Once, I got out of the car with an umbrella to get a shot, and the umbrella nearly broke from the wind,” she explains. “I’d never been anywhere so remote—it was a complete contrast to the hectic city of London, where I live and work. I rarely passed another car, and all I could see for miles was rugged coastline.”
Here are the images she captured between deluges.@jooneywoodward.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy