Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>Travel Photography

9 Photos to Fuel Your Ireland Wanderlust

By AFAR Editors

Feb 7, 2017

From the March/April 2017 issue

share this article
flipboard

Photo by Jooney Woodward

Photographer Jooney Woodward captures the haunting beauty of Western Ireland.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

To photograph a travel story that’s about Ireland on the surface—but is really about the dark chapter in a marriage—it helps when the weather cooperates. And, while shooting on assignment for a feature story in our March/April 2017 issue, “it was pouring the majority of the time,” photographer Jooney Woodward says. 

“Once, I got out of the car with an umbrella to get a shot, and the umbrella nearly broke from the wind,” she explains. “I’d never been anywhere so remote—it was a complete contrast to the hectic city of London, where I live and work. I rarely passed another car, and all I could see for miles was rugged coastline.”

Here are the images she captured between deluges.

A view of the rooftops and colorful homes of Sligo.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
A view of the rooftops and colorful homes of Sligo.
Knocknafaugher, a small town with a gorgeous coastline in the county of Sligo.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
Knocknafaugher, a small town with a gorgeous coastline in the county of Sligo.
Damien Brennan and his wife, Paula Gilvarry, host Yeats Evenings at their home in Sligo.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
Damien Brennan and his wife, Paula Gilvarry, host Yeats Evenings at their home in Sligo.
Wood burning in the stove at Tricky’s McGarrigles pub in Sligo.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
Wood burning in the stove at Tricky’s McGarrigles pub in Sligo.
Michael Cosgrove Sr. opened his delicatessen in 1898. Today his grandson, also named Michael, runs the place.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
Michael Cosgrove Sr. opened his delicatessen in 1898. Today his grandson, also named Michael, runs the place.
The Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery is one of four passage tomb sites in Ireland. It dates back to 3700 B.C.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
The Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery is one of four passage tomb sites in Ireland. It dates back to 3700 B.C.
A glass of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac awaits guests at Ashford Castle, a converted 1200s-era castle that's now a five-star hotel.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
A glass of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac awaits guests at Ashford Castle, a converted 1200s-era castle that's now a five-star hotel.
Poet W.B. Yeats drew inspiration for his writing from the beauty of Western Ireland.
Photo by Jooney Woodward
Poet W.B. Yeats drew inspiration for his writing from the beauty of Western Ireland.
Follow Jooney on Instagram @jooneywoodward.

>>Next: 5 Essential Books for Your Next Ireland Trip

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories