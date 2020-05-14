The Best Beaches in Grenada

From a pristine stretch shaded by coconut palms to a party spot known for its Sunday barbecues, here are Grenada’s top beaches.

While it’s true that Grenada offers so much more than just beaches, the Spice Isle, with its 75 miles of gorgeous coastline, still has some of the Caribbean’s most epic stretches of sand. Whether you want to be within a few steps of a bar and something frosty, or prefer a spot more popular with sea turtles than fellow travelers, Grenada and its sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique deliver with beach after stunning beach. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites for swimming, snorkeling, sunsets, and more. Levera Beach, Grenada Grenada’s largest population of nesting leatherback sea turtles haul themselves ashore at Levera Beach, a dramatic, golden swath nestled within the 450-acre Levera National Park on the northern tip of Grenada. The beach itself is lined with eroded cliffs, an indication that the waters here are often too rough for swimming, but come anyway for views of private Sugar Loaf Island, a conical beauty covered in jungle that sits just offshore. To see something even more magical in person, register for one of the nesting turtle tours held within the park from early April through the end of July. Duquesne Bay, Grenada Photo by Richard Semik/Shutterstock For a wild, unspoiled feel, head to the palm-shaded sands of Duquesne Bay. A small, remote beach on Grenada’s northwestern tip, Duquesne Bay has dark sand and an untouched vibe. A favorite shore stop for the intrepid sailing set, it’s lined with coconut palms and thick tropical foliage that provide plenty of shade, plus colorful wooden fishing boats for a perfectly Caribbean feel. Bookended by small headlands, the shallow waters here are sheltered enough for pleasant swimming and snorkeling, but you’ll want to spend most of your time searching for the ancient petroglyphs carved into the rocks by the Amerindians. La Sagesse Beach, Grenada Photo by Shutterstock Escape the crowds at La Sagesse Beach, tucked deep into a sheltered bay.

One of our favorite things about Grenada is that a short meander off the beaten path can lead to such uncrowded beaches as La Sagesse. A five-minute stroll from the main road in Saint David, on Grenada’s southeast coast, the crescent-shaped oasis is tucked deep into a sheltered bay, with palms stretching languorously from thick foliage and turquoise waters lapping the shore. When you’ve had your fill of sun and sand, visit the La Sagesse Nature Center, which features short trails and tropical gardens set just back from the beach. And for lunch with a view, head to La Sagesse Hotel, Restaurant & Beach Bar, an elegant, open-air perch where you can try Grenadian favorites like curried conch while gazing at the ocean. Magazine Beach, Grenada Courtesy of Grenada Tourism Authority Magazine Beach’s beauty is matched only by its lively barbecue scene. The waters here may often be too rough for swimming, but if you fancy the sea breeze in your hair, plus one of the best barbecues on the island, put a Sunday on Magazine Beach at the top of your Grenada itinerary. That’s the afternoon the locals flock to this scenic stretch of sand in the southwest corner of Grenada for fun in the sun, followed by hot-off-the-grill lobster and meat at the Aquarium Restaurant at Maca Bana resort. Live reggae music sets a lively scene and the liming (island-speak for partying) doesn’t wind down until well past sunset. When the water is calm, snorkeling and kayaking just offshore are popular daytime pursuits. Grand Anse Beach, Grenada Courtesy of Grenada Tourism Authority With its white sand and turquoise water, Grand Anse is a quintessential Caribbean beach. Only six miles south of Saint George’s on Grenada’s southwest coast, Grand Anse Beach boasts that signature crescent sweep that seems destined for screensavers. The two miles of gleaming white sand make up Grenada’s most popular beach and one of the most naturally beautiful of the Caribbean’s many developed coastlines. Though Grand Anse is lined with low-slung hotels and beach bars, the water here remains a robin’s-egg shade of blue in the shallows, ideal for a leisurely swim. Many of the establishments along the beach rent chairs and umbrellas to nonguests, but you won’t need a thing to enjoy the sunsets—or the rainbows that often arch across the green hills that cradle Saint George’s to the north. To escape the crowds, head to the southern end of the beach, farthest from the ferry terminal, where it tends to be a little quieter. Morne Rouge Beach, Grenada Photo by Shutterstock Morne Rouge is a favorite for its tranquil vibe and classic beach bar.

Located just south of Grand Anse Beach, Morne Rouge (also known as BBC Beach) is often overlooked for its more popular neighbor, but those in the know come here for the calmer waters and quieter vibe. It’s also easy enough to walk the road between the two, should you want to visit both in one day. In addition to picturesque waters for swimming, Morne Rouge is home to La Plywood Beach Bar, a ramshackle-but-beloved spot overlooking the bay on the northern end of the beach with a chalkboard menu, killer fish tacos, and frosty rum punches spiked with island fruit. Paradise Beach, Carriacou Courtesy of Grenada Tourism Authority For the best snorkeling around Carriacou, take a boat from Paradise Beach to Sandy Island. Located within the village of L’Esterre on Grenada’s pretty sister island of Carriacou, Paradise Beach is a lovely, if narrow, stretch of powdery sand with clear, shallow waters for swimming. Look for boat operators along the beach offering rides to Sandy Island, just across the way, for some of Carriacou’s best snorkeling. Sandy Island is also where you’ll find Isle of Reefs, a quintessential Caribbean beach bar with bright blue picnic tables plunked right in the sand and spiny lobster sizzling on the grill. Anse la Roche Beach, Carriacou Photo by Shutterstock Make the 15-minute trek to Anse la Roche and you’ll likely have the whole beach to yourself. Sheltered in a beautiful bay on Carriacou’s northwestern coast, Anse la Roche Beach is hard to reach, but well worth the effort. The bumpy dirt road leading to the parking lot and the subsequent 15-minute hike down to the sand tend to deter the beach-bound masses, so there’s a good chance you’ll have the whole place to yourself if you make the trek. Once there, you’ll find crystal-clear waters, headlands draped with lush greenery, and sweeping views of Union Island—part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines—to the north. Be sure to bring your own snorkeling gear since there’s nowhere to rent it on site, then head to the south end of the beach to admire colorful fish schooling against rocky outcroppings. Mang Beach, Petite Martinique Measuring a mere mile across, Petite Martinique is smaller and more scarcely inhabited than its sister islands of Grenada and Carriacou, making it a true oasis from Caribbean overtourism. It’s reachable only by boat—regular ferries run from both Grenada and Carriacou—but if you make the journey, head to sweet little Mang Beach, a prime spot on the west coast for snorkeling and picnicking. Just a short swim from the beach, you’ll find a lovely reef busy with tropical fish, backed by gorgeous views of Carriacou.

