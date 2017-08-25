8 Beer Gardens Worth the Trip to Germany

Long tables, gorgeous settings, and—of course—great beer make these spots destination worthy.

German summers aren’t anything to write home about: rainy and gray with the occasional weeklong heat wave. But as soon as the calendar hits late August, things change. The sun comes out, the nights get warmer, and beer gardens finally wipe dry their benches and tables. It’s the perfect weather for outdoor drinking—oh hey, Oktoberfest!—and, thus, the perfect time to visit Germany. Here are some of the best biergartens to hit when you’re there. Altona’s Balkon Hamburg Hamburg, my hometown and second biggest city in Germany, might be short on summer days, but that doesn’t keep the Hanseaten (another word for people of Hamburg) from squeezing out every drop of those rare sun rays. As soon as clouds clear up, benches are out and beer gardens full. The city is famous for its maritime vibes, so it’s only appropriate to enjoy your cold beer overlooking the harbor. Altona’s Balkon Cafe & Biergarten is the spot to do just that. Almost hidden in a park of the same name under trees, it has stunning views of the harbor and is mostly frequented by locals. Do it like them: Order a good old Holsten beer, grab a fisch broetchen (fish cake in a bun with mayo), skip the tables, and sit on the grass. Biergarten Stadtwaldhaus Krefeld

In the middle of the Krefelder city forest and just next to a small lake, this beer garden might be one of the most idyllic in Germany. The beer garden is part of a house that hosts weddings, so chances are you’ll get a peek of a newlywed couple. If you are up for some experimenting, order the Krefelder, a mix of dark beer and Coke. Before you treat yourself to a cold beer, take a bike ride through the forest or paddle on the lake. Luftgarten Berlin What do you do with the grounds of an old airport? Berlin decided to build a park and set up one of the country’s largest beer gardens. Luftgarten (air garden) is not only one of the biggest but also one of the coolest gathering spots in Berlin. Benches, tables, lounge chairs, and picnic blankets dot the seemingly endless green field. The Luftgarten also shows outdoor movies and hosts events. Order a Radler (beer mixed with Sprite) and of course, a curry wurst (sausage with a spicy curry sauce and a side of fries). And if you had enough of relaxing, rent a bike and ride around the old airport. Where else can you do that? Hirschgarten Munich

