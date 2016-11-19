7 Free Travel Journals to Dive Into

Reading, writing, and traveling have a long affinity, and many a noteworthy author has been an avid traveler: think Byron, Twain, Robert Louis Stevenson, Jack London, Hemingway. With online literary magazines for every topic under the sun (Mad Scientist Journal, Sci-Fi Romance Quarterly), several are devoted to travel with literary leanings. Here are a few of the best, with the proverbial something for every reader among them.

1. Lowestoft Chronicle

In this quarterly, you’ll find creative nonfiction, short stories, and a few poems, with a welcome dose of humor in many. Try “People-Watching in the Galápagos Islands.” Wander around the site and you’ll find intriguing stories.

2. Cargo Literary Magazine

Its home page cites one of the great literary travelers, Matsuo Basho: “Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the wise. Seek what they sought.” In addition to an abundance of poems and stories, Cargo includes book reviews; the latest are of In Search of Buddha’s Daughters and Reclaiming Travel. And Instagram fans won’t want to miss the photography stories, such as “Festival Fractals of the Subcontinent.”

3. Words Without Borders

The focus of this journal is on international writers more than travel, per se. The current issue features Singapore stories, both fiction and nonfiction. Its extensive archives include translations of stories from some 100 languages, from Albanian to Vietnamese.