6 Hotel Robes Worth Booking a Room For

By Jessica Glavin

Jun 23, 2015

There’s nothing quite like soft hotel robes to help you shake the stress of reality and get you into vacation mode. At these six hotels, you’ll love the hotel robes almost as much as the destination itself.

1. El Cosmico’s Serape Kimono, Marfa, Texas

El Cosmico hotel robe

The serape kimonos custom-designed by Texas hotelier Liz Lambert at El Cosmico drape beautifully on anyone. Boasting more than 20 different colors, these hotel robes hold their own against the expansive West Texas sunsets and the teepee-and-trailer scenery that El Cosmico is famous for. (You’ll find similar hotel robes in different colors at sister properties Hotel San José in Austin and Hotel Havana in San Antonio.)
Both photos courtesy Bunkhouse Group.

2. Hotel Saint Cecilia’s Batik Kimono, Austin, Texas

Saint Cecilia hotel robe

Speaking of kimono hotel robes, you can’t miss Lambert’s first design, the block print batik kimono at the Hotel Saint Cecilia in Austin. According to Lambert, she modeled them after vintage kimonos and yukatas. Like her serape hotel robes, they’re custom-made in a government-sponsored co-op in India that promotes indigenous weaving and dyeing techniques.
Photo courtesy Bunkhouse Group.

chicago-robes

3. Chicago Athletic Association Hotel’s Vintage Boxing Robes, Chicago, Illinois

How do you get guests excited about going to their rooms when you’ve got a bocce court in the games room and a Shake Shack on the ground floor? At the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, a new hip yet historic hotel with interiors designed by powerhouse renovators Roman and Williams, all 241 rooms come with a vintage boxing robe.
Photo by Brad Pogatetz

4. Hotel Americano’s Denim Robe, New York City

Americano hotel robe

At the Americano, you can look out on New York’s recently completed High Line in a soft-washed denim hotel robe that, fittingly for New York, looks more street-ready than spa-issue.
Photo courtesy The Americano.
Ludlow robes 1

5. The Ludlow Hotel’s Maison Martin Margiela Robe, New York City

As far as your classic white spa robe goes, it’s hard to top the Ludlow Hotel’s, designed by the Kanye and Kim–approved French design firm, Maison Martin Margiela. As an added bonus, the bath mats at the Ludlow are Margiela, too, so your feet won’t get jealous every time you climb out of the hotel’s rain showers.

6. Ace Hotel’s Atelier Ace X Wings + Horns Robe, Multiple Cities

Ace hotel robe

If you’ve ever dreamed of turning your favorite terry sweatshirt into a full-body human koozie, the Ace Hotel and menswear designer, wings + horns, has done it for you. Think of this hotel robe as a very stylish Snuggie.
Photo courtesy Ace Hotels.

If these luxury hotel robes have got you in the mood, check out 10 of the Most Extravagant Hotel Lobbies in the World

Jessica Glavin is a freelance food and travel writer, who’s written for GQ, Esquire, Saveur, and Gourmet. Her favorite food to travel for is pancakes. 

