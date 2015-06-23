6 Hotel Robes Worth Booking a Room For

There’s nothing quite like soft hotel robes to help you shake the stress of reality and get you into vacation mode. At these six hotels, you’ll love the hotel robes almost as much as the destination itself.

1. El Cosmico’s Serape Kimono, Marfa, Texas

The serape kimonos custom-designed by Texas hotelier Liz Lambert at El Cosmico drape beautifully on anyone. Boasting more than 20 different colors, these hotel robes hold their own against the expansive West Texas sunsets and the teepee-and-trailer scenery that El Cosmico is famous for. (You’ll find similar hotel robes in different colors at sister properties Hotel San José in Austin and Hotel Havana in San Antonio.)

Both photos courtesy Bunkhouse Group.

2. Hotel Saint Cecilia’s Batik Kimono, Austin, Texas

Speaking of kimono hotel robes, you can’t miss Lambert’s first design, the block print batik kimono at the Hotel Saint Cecilia in Austin. According to Lambert, she modeled them after vintage kimonos and yukatas. Like her serape hotel robes, they’re custom-made in a government-sponsored co-op in India that promotes indigenous weaving and dyeing techniques.

Photo courtesy Bunkhouse Group.

3. Chicago Athletic Association Hotel’s Vintage Boxing Robes, Chicago, Illinois

How do you get guests excited about going to their rooms when you’ve got a bocce court in the games room and a Shake Shack on the ground floor? At the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, a new hip yet historic hotel with interiors designed by powerhouse renovators Roman and Williams, all 241 rooms come with a vintage boxing robe.

Photo by Brad Pogatetz

4. Hotel Americano’s Denim Robe, New York City