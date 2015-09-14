5 Things to Know Before You Go to Iran

President Obama’s landmark nuclear agreement with Iran may still have a long road ahead, but even so, it’s bringing with it a surge of renewed interest in travel to this alluring, history-rich destination. If you’re a U.S. citizen and Iran is on your travel shortlist, there are a few things to keep in mind before you go. AFAR sought the advice of Geographic Expeditions’ Middle East and Africa expert, Linda De La Torre, who offered the following five tips.

1. Plan well in advance. Travel to Iran has become increasingly popular over the last few years, putting a high demand on the country’s limited tourism infrastructure. Consider a planning window of at least six months to ensure that you’ll find a spot on an upcoming trip.

2. Time the visa process correctly. A visa authorization for Iran can be requested 90 days before your scheduled departure, but it can take eight weeks or longer to obtain. In order to begin the visa process, you’ll need to have a confirmation with a tour provider. Also note that if your existing passport happens to have an Israeli visa or stamp, you’ll need to replace it, which will require more time.