13 Spring Events Worth Traveling for in 2018

1. Los Angeles

Something Resembling Truth: Jasper Johns at The Broad

February 10-May 13, 2018 One of the best contemporary art museums in Los Angeles teams up with London’s Royal Academy of Arts to present this special exhibition by iconic American artist Jasper Johns. Works from international and domestic collections will chronicle his oeuvre over six decades, including many never before presented in Los Angeles. 2. New York City

Angels in America on Broadway

Previews begin February 23, 2018; opening on March 21, 2018 What’s a more classic night out than dinner and a show? How about dinner and a show to see the first Broadway revival of an epic, two-part Pulitzer Prize–winning play fresh off its run in London starring Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield and Tony-winner Nathan Lane? Angels in America returns to the stage after 25 years in a limited 18-week engagement at the Neil Simon Theatre; tickets are for both parts of the play, Millenium and Perestroika, and seats are selling fast. 3. Maribor, Slovenia

Pruning of the Old Vine

March 2, 2018 The world’s oldest fruit-bearing vine grows in Slovenia, a veritable gem of a country, and every year locals ceremonially prune it to ensure its health and the quality of its grapes. Shoots from the vine are sent to different partner communities around the world, and attendees get to keep grafts for planting. Be sure to enjoy some of the wine while you’re there! 4. Sydney

Biennale

March 15-June 11, 2018

Australia’s biggest contemporary art event is in its 45th year in action. This year’s title is “Superposition,” connecting ideas of equilibrium and engagement derived from quantum mechanics. Curator Mami Kataoka hopes this will present artworks that focus on how conflicting viewpoints can still coexist in balance. Opening night will kick off with a conversation between Kataoka and renowned artist Ai Weiwei; nearly three months of art exhibitions and events will follow. 5. Hong Kong

Art Basel

March 29-31, 2018 Five years ago, the seminal Swiss art fair established a presence in Hong Kong, and it has skyrocketed in popularity there ever since. This spring, 32 countries and territories present works in 248 galleries by established and exceptional emerging artists at early stages in their careers. In the spirit of Art Basel’s commitment to the host region, half of the participating galleries are from Asia. 6. New Orleans

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 27-May 6, 2018 If anyplace knows how to throw a party, it’s the Big Easy, and 2018 is a year for celebration: New Orleans is turning 300! What better way to honor the rich culture and enduring resilience of the city than to listen to hot jazz played by some of the world’s best musicians? The lineup always includes lots of artists from jazz and well beyond—last year the likes of Stevie Wonder, The Roots, Patti LaBelle, and Earth, Wind & Fire took to the stage. 7. Nepal

New Year

April 14, 2018

Nepal is so ethnically and religiously diverse that it celebrates nine different New Years. If you have to choose, pick the national lunar calendar date: See processions with traditional music in Kathmandu, play tug-of-war in Bhaktapur, or get doused in festive red powder in Thimi. 8. Berck-sur-Mer, France

International Kite Festival

April 14-22, 2018 Dragons take flight—as do fish, teddy bears, and a giant squid or two—at the annual International Kite Festival. Team competitions, kite battles, a night flight, and fireworks are highlights of the nine-day event in this coastal town, a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of Paris. 9. Kinosaki, Japan

Onsen Festival

April 23-24, 2018 Every 33 years this sleepy coastal town famous for its hot springs completely reveals a shrine with an 11-headed Buddha that stands nearly seven feet high. Ride the aerial tram up the mountain for a glimpse, then take advantage of the free entry to three of the town’s famed bathhouses during the two-day festival. 10. Toronto

Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival

April 26-May 6, 2018 The largest documentary film festival in North America takes place annually in Toronto, screening more than 200 films from around the world (with some going on to receive Oscar nominations). Last year, attendance hit a record high, welcoming 215,000 viewers; this year, the festival celebrates its 25th anniversary and will again offer attendees the opportunity to watch many of the world’s best short, mid-length, and feature documentaries. 11. English Harbour, Antigua

Antigua Sailing Week

April 28-May 4, 2018

