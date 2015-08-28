12 Crazy Festivals Where You Can Actually Throw Things at People

share this article

There are a lot of weird festivals out there—but some of the best involve chucking stuff at your friends and strangers. From the well-known to the obscure, it seems that every country has a tradition from way back involving a massive food fight. We picked our favorites (and a few we’d never heard of) for the ultimate guide to festivals that are guaranteed to help you let off some steam. 1. Holi Festival—India (above) Also known as the Festival of Colors or the Festival of Love, the ancient Hindu festival signifies the victory of good over evil. The festival, in which participants color each other with brightly dyed powder, encourages “bridging the social gaps and renewing relationships.” Though primarily celebrated in India at the approach of the spring equinox, Holi has gained such popularity that festivities can be found all over the world. Flydime via Wikimedia 2. La Tomatina—Bunol, Spain Each year on the last Wednesday in August, the town of Buñol, Spain is flooded with thousands of people and tomatoes. The precise of beginnings of La Tomatina aren’t quite nailed down. It began around 1944 and legends include youths throwing tomatoes a bad musician, a protest gone awry, and a good old food fight among friends. Tomatoes must be squashed prior to being thrown and fire trucks are brought in afterwards to wash the streets. La Tomatina festivals can also be found in Sutamarchán, Colombia and Reno, Nevada. Photo by Farah Serra via Flickr 3. The Battle of the Oranges—Ivrea, Italy

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement