10 Mexico and Caribbean Resorts That Take All-Inclusive to New Heights

Hyatt—the first global multi-brand hotel company to enter the all-inclusive market—is carving out a luxury niche in the rapidly growing world of all-inclusive resorts. Located on the beaches of Mexico and the Caribbean, its all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties provide travelers with stunning oceanfront settings, gourmet food, stylish accommodations, and vibrant culture, alongside a new level of quality and care. At Hyatt Ziva resorts, guests of all ages can enjoy thrilling outdoor activities, floating swim-up suites, and live entertainment, while adults-only Hyatt Zilara properties boast expansive infinity pools, tranquil spas, and unspoiled beaches, making for a dreamy getaway.

Located in the exclusive Riviera Cancún region, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun provides a peaceful escape on the edge of the Yucatán Peninsula, complete with an oceanfront water park and two-story spa. Kick back and make memories at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, an exclusive, all-ages property in the Dominican Republic, boasting top amenities like nightly shows, six unique restaurants, seven bars and lounges, and a world-class fitness center.

Fish tacos at Hyatt Zilara Cancun’s Punta Vista Restaurant Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

At Hyatt Zilara Cancun, an all-suite resort reminiscent of an elegant Mexican hacienda, guests can participate in traditional handicraft and dance lessons before attending cultural performances showcasing authentic Mexican folklore. Here, explore more of the best all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties.

Live it up at Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Hyatt Ziva Cancun Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

The only resort in the region surrounded by the ocean on three sides, Hyatt Ziva Cancun showcases sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea from its unparalleled location at the tip of Punta Cancun. When you’re not strolling the surrounding white-sand beaches, pick from three spectacular infinity pools and take part in a wide range of recreational and wellness offerings, including paddle board yoga, Mayan-inspired spa treatments, and kayaking.

From Cancun’s first microbrewery inside a resort to food carts, the hotel’s vibrant culinary scene boasts 18 restaurants, lounges, and bars. Rooms and suites feature marble bathrooms with walk-in rain showers as well as 24-hour in-room dining. Guests looking for an adults-only retreat can book the beachfront tower, Turquoize at Hyatt Ziva Cancun, which offers 695-square-foot rooms, balconies with hot tubs, and private VIP reception.

Reconnect with your family at Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

A luxurious oceanfront resort located on Mexico’s famed Baja California Peninsula, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos overlooks the spectacular vistas of the Sea of Cortez. Found between desert dunes and ocean rock formations, and just minutes away from the picturesque town of San José del Cabo, guests enjoy easy access to championship golf, deep-sea fishing, whale watching, and the iconic Cabo San Lucas.

On property, spacious suites with spa-like bathrooms decorated with traditional Mexican accents provide the ideal backdrop for a relaxing, carefree getaway the whole family will adore. Children can let loose at the KidZ pool and mini water park, while adults fill each day with activities like beachfront yoga and water aerobics or chill out at the swim-up bar. In the evening, pick from 15 restaurants, bars, and lounges for dishes including fresh ceviche at Coco Loco Snack Bar.

Enjoy an exclusive natural retreat at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Bask in the serene beauty of Puerto Vallarta’s most secluded beach from your own private cove at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta. From swim-up suites to plunge pools, accommodations take advantage of the tropical landscape and immerse guests in the awesome splendor of their surroundings.

Explore one of Mexico’s most enchanting regions as you embark on outdoor expeditions through the nearby jungle and Banderas Bay and dig into authentic local street fare like tacos al pastor and esquites (Mexican grilled corn) at the resort’s poolside food cart. Enjoy VitaMar Spa’s hydrotherapy circuit, followed by an agave-based treatment that taps into the healing power of Mexico’s beloved medicinal plant.

Discover one of the Caribbean’s top resort destinations at Hyatt Zilara and Ziva Cap Cana

Hyatt Zilara and Ziva Cap Cana Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

For the ultimate adults-only escape in the Dominican Republic, head to Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Nestled on the dreamy shores of pristine Juanillo Beach, guests can check into one of 375 well-appointed suites and soak up direct views of the Caribbean Sea surrounded by local culture and world-class amenities like a water park with a lazy river; a modern 14,000-square-foot fitness center with a separate cardio area, strength zone, TRX training, spinning room, and yoga, step, and Pilates classes; six restaurants and seven bars and lounges; and multiple infinity pools.

Inspired by the cenotes of the Dominican Republic, the Larimar Spa features a sky-lit hydrotherapy area and the country’s first Himalayan Salt Lounge. In the evening, watch professional musicians and dancers bring live entertainment to the stage in the outdoor amphitheater. Guests also have access to Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, located on the same grounds, making it possible to enjoy the vibe and variety of a resort for all ages and return to an adults-only oasis.

Embark on a Jamaican adventure at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Courtesy of Hyatt

Experience the reef-lined beaches and lush rainforests of Jamaica at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall on the island’s famed Montego Bay. Start your day with beach yoga or volleyball and then stake out an aqua cabana and savor the island’s best jerk chicken at Barefoot JerkZ, the property’s traditional jerk chicken shack.

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts

A calendar full of activities, including movie parties with a popcorn station and other sweet treats and fire pits at night with live reggae and steel drums, ensures that everyone will be entertained when they aren’t relaxing by the pool. Kick back and enjoy your vacation to the fullest with oceanfront suites including 24-hour in-room dining and personalized butler service. Adult guests receive full access to neighboring Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, allowing them to enjoy the full-service Zen Spa, an additional seven restaurants, bars, and lounges, as well as two premier 18-hole championship courses in Jamaica’s golf capital of Montego Bay.

Immerse yourself in a tropical paradise at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Courtesy of Hyatt

Tucked away in the peaceful Riviera Maya, yet only 35 minutes from Cancún International Airport, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya offers guests the best of both worlds. Resembling a modern hacienda set on 1.5 acres of sugar-white sand, the 291 luxury accommodations each feature a furnished balcony or patio overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea or lush garden.

Dine on gourmet cuisine and sip unlimited drinks at the resort’s nine themed restaurants, bars, and lounges including a traditional sports bar and Lola Beach Restaurant, featuring modern Mexican and Latin Caribbean cuisine. Recharge in the newly remodeled, modern Zen Spa inspired by pre-Hispanic Mayan culture, featuring 10 spa suites, restorative treatments, relaxation areas, and a sauna and steam room.