10 Huge Mistakes People Make at the Airport

Don’t be one of these travelers.

share this article

It‘s no secret that air travel has lost some of its glamour over the years. We might be able to attribute these changes to increased security procedures, more people traveling, or simply lack of common sense, but one thing is certain: people seem to do the darnedest things when they step into an airport. Study this list and don’t get caught being one of these travelers. 1. Oops, my passport is about to expire. Traveling abroad comes with a few additional considerations to remember. Almost all countries require that there be at least six months of remaining validity on the passport, and some (like South Africa) tack on stipulations that there need to be at least two consecutive blank pages. Airlines also have to verify information before boarding for countries that require visas. Many a passenger has been left stranded and crying at the gate because they overlooked these rules. Airlines are held accountable and fined heavily if they let a passenger travel without proper documentation, so save your sob stories—they will not sway even the kindest of gate agents. 2. Losing track of time It’s easy to be distracted by dazzling duty-free shopping, the lengthy bar menu, or airline lounges with comfy seats and buffet spreads. But don’t forget that when traveling across time zones, you need to be sure to keep track of local time (your watch may not always be right). Keep in mind that airlines close the door 15-20 minutes before the actual departure time to properly prepare the needed paperwork and weight and balance information. Gate agents do have a term for late-arriving passengers from connecting flights—"runners"—and they watch for them when the clock starts ticking. It’s never fun to be that last sweaty person to board after running through the terminal. 3. Not planning for baggage fees Unless you are flying Southwest Airlines or headed abroad, chances are you will have to pay for checked luggage. Despite this surcharge being around for more than a decade, many travelers still arrive dazed and confused when asked to pay for a bag. Study your airline’s baggage policy (not all are created equally), and beware weight and size limitations.

Article continues below advertisement

There are ways around the extra fees: get a credit card that offers free checked bags or earn status with a frequent flier program. Often, free bags are extended to those traveling with an elite member, too. Of course, you can always fly first class, but even then, some airlines have adjusted checked bag policies (American recently reduced the checked bag limits from three to two for most first-class passengers). Photo by Friend JAD/Flickr Handle lost luggage like a pro. 4. Thinking that an airline will never lose your luggage Let’s hope it doesn’t happen—but there’s always a chance it will, and if it does, you will be glad you planned ahead. Place your phone number and address inside the bag for an airline to easily contact you. Also, place a colorful ribbon or identifiable tag on your bag to prevent it from being mistakenly snatched by someone else in a hurry. I have seen several passengers rush back to the gate embarrassed after grabbing the wrong bag. Carry a change of clothing in hand baggage, and always keep valuables and needed medication with you. 5. Thinking TSA Pre-Check is always faster Pre-Check is one of the best things to happen to frequent travelers recently. But, experienced fliers are used to seeing novices using the line (mostly because of managed inclusion programs that randomly send passengers to the expedited line). You don’t need to remove shoes and electronics if in the expedited line (yet some people still do). And for heaven’s sake, sign up for Pre-Check so you, too, can usually have faster screening. 6. Being in your own little world We’ve all seen them: travelers aimlessly walking through the airport with headphones on or texting with heads down. You are not the only person in the airport, so be courteous to those around you; it’s not possible to hear a beeping airport cart or someone trying to pass by with headphones on at full blast. Your fellow travelers will also thank you for not standing in the middle of the moving walkway or escalator when people are trying to pass. Don’t be that guy! 7. Rushing—even if you’re in a rush

Article continues below advertisement