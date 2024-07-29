This New London Hotel Feels Like Your Own Private Flat

~ The vibe: An intimate new escape with in one of London’s most desirable neighborhoods Location: 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP | View on Google Maps From $1,287 | Book now ~

~

The Afar take

In a quiet corner of one of London’s most prestigious postcodes, the new Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is a sleek addition to the city’s established luxury hotel scene in Hanover Square, one of the oldest, busiest squares in London. With its blend of understated opulence and contemporary design, the hotel stands as a study in serenity. Mayfair’s first new property in a decade is the second Mandarin Oriental in London. (Its sister property in Hyde Park opened in 2000—and is one of Afar’s 15 favorite London hotels.) With just 50 rooms and a handful of private residences, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair caters to travelers who crave a more intimate hospitality experience.

When I first stepped inside the hotel, the lively chaos of the city instantly fell away. The lobby gave way to a large undulating wooden wall sculpture inspired by the movement of wind, and it invited me into a sunlit room two stories high with a winding Ming green marble staircase. While checking in, I noticed a painting of a forest of tree trunks behind the main desk. Upon closer inspection, the painting turned out to be a mosaic made of wood. Such attention to detail and dedication to beauty run throughout the property.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’s lobby features a winding green staircase, and the Akira Back–run sushi bar serves inventive cocktails. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

Who’s it for?

From traveling families to the fashion set, this hotel is ideal for a wide range of travelers looking for a tranquil city escape. The location is a major drawing card: It’s right in the heart of London along the West End’s shop-lined Bond and Regent streets.

The building was designed with wooden and metallic elements by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the U.K. firm behind the forthcoming extension of the British Library. Interiors by Tokyo design firm Curiosity add nature-inspired notes, seen from the moment you step into the marble lobby with wooden accents and earthy tones. My favorite touch was the de Gournay hand-painted silk wallpaper with branches of delicate blue blossoms in every suite.

While the hotel brims with sophistication, team members go out of their way to ensure that families with young children feel welcome with playful touches. Akira Back‘s eponymous restaurant has a creative children’s menu with tempura chicken and a pared-down version of Eton Mess, a British dessert made with berries, whipped cream, and meringue. My children loved the teddy bears with navy cardigans bearing the Mandarin Oriental fan placed on their beds.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London sits next to Hanover Square. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

The location

Situated on leafy Hanover Square, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair has an enviable location. This vibrant neighborhood is known for its high-end boutiques, members-only clubs with mahogany doors, and Michelin-starred restaurants with long waiting lists. Nearby landmarks include Bond Street and the Royal Academy of Arts.

The hotel’s prime location offers easy access to public transportation, making it convenient for exploring the rest of the city. The high-footfall nature of Mayfair means the surrounding area can get noisy, particularly during peak shopping hours, although you would never know it at the hotel while enjoying a meal at the trendy Akira Back restaurant or during a “Tranquility of Mayfair” massage at the spa (more on the spa later).

The rooms

The hotel’s 50 residential-feeling guest rooms and suites feature thoughtful design touches, including gold mesh metal screen dividers, elegant floral motifs on the walls, marble-topped tables, and hardwood floors with plush carpeting. The bathrooms are in-room sanctuaries equipped with heated Toto toilets and Dyson hair dryers.

Some of the lower-floor accommodations face a building next door, so if you’re looking for a better view, opt for an upper floor room with sweeping views of the Mayfair skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. The larger suites, with connecting rooms and common living areas, give families space and privacy. My two-bedroom suite, connecting rooms 304 and 305, was perfect for my four-person family. During our stay, there was a building under construction next door to the hotel, but we weren’t at all disturbed by noise thanks to the double-glazed windows. The hotel also has rentable private residences, with full kitchens and access to the full range of Mandarin Oriental services and facilities, that range from studio apartments to a four-bedroom penthouse (stays are a minimum of three nights).

The food and drink

Signature restaurant Akira Back marked a splashy debut into the United Kingdom’s competitive fine dining scene. The menu draws influences from the award-winning chef’s Korean and American heritage, with Japanese and British flavors added. The chef’s own mother created the colorful abstract murals that adorn the walls and ceilings in this space. I thoroughly enjoyed the turbot with a delicate sake butter, white asparagus, and the creamiest potato puree, while my husband savored a perfectly cooked miso black cod accompanied by fresh greens.

One night, we tried signature cocktails and wines recommended by the in-house sommelier at the hotel’s ABar Lounge. The wagyu beef tartlets with a sip of Suika Sour (organic blackberry and lemongrass vodka with watermelon sake) is an unexpected but brilliant flavor pairing. We can’t wait to return for the autumn opening of new restaurant Dosa, a 14-seat private dining area; its name is the Korean word for expert. It lets diners watch master chefs cook up a tasting menu of Korean-inspired dishes.

Staff and service

The service at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is exemplary. From the moment I arrived, the staff made me feel like a valued guest and attended to every detail with genuine warmth. During check-in, I pointed out to my son the Asian influences of the Mandarin Oriental brand, and he asked if mochi was available in the restaurant. Later that day, a ribbon-tied blue box of mochi was placed in our room along with a handwritten note.

Accessibility

The hotel is committed to ensuring accessibility for all guests. Upon request, there are ADA-compliant rooms equipped with such features as roll-in showers and grab bars. Elevators open directly into the common areas, including the lobby and restaurant.

The swimming pool at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

Spa and wellness

From the dimly lit wooden atrium of the subterranean spa, it’s hard to remember that the busiest part of London is buzzing right above you. Inspired by traditional Eastern wellness practices, the spa features treatments designed to restore balance. I indulged in a facial that left me feeling revitalized in the midst of a busy family holiday. My calm hour in the care of therapist Isabel made all the stress of traveling with young children melt away. She carefully applied an array of products to my needy skin: pink clay, Manuka honey, seaweed from Japan, and organic ingredients sourced from Tuscan olive groves.

The 82-foot indoor swimming pool, with its faux starlight effect on the walls, is a must-try. Three Jacuzzis next to the pool offer water neck massages and bench jet streams for those who prefer warmer water. While the pool is mostly adults only, children are given time slots to swim so they don’t disrupt the quiet atmosphere. The spa also features a state-of-the-art fitness center for maintaining wellness routines while traveling.