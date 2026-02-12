Inside Andaz One Bangkok, a Low-Key Hotel in One of the City’s Best Locations

The vibe: A new park-facing Bangkok retreat with locally-inspired design, large accommodations, and a central address

Location: 201 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok | : 201 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok | View on Google Maps

Rates: From $390 : From $390 Book Now

The Afar take

In a city where nearly every major hotel brand already has a foothold, it takes more than a few tricks to stand out. Andaz One Bangkok, which opened at the end of 2025 as the luxury Hyatt brand’s second Thai outpost, succeeds in getting the fundamentals right: a golden ratio of local-rooted design, generously sized rooms, a central address in Bangkok’s newest business district, and a restaurant lineup that largely delivers.

Rather than leaning on familiar temple silhouettes and gold accents, Bangkok-based PIA Interior Company drew from the surrounding neighborhood. Midcentury-modern buildings lining the nearby sois (alleyways) echo in the hotel’s curved ceilings and arched doorways, while vernacular details, such as cast-iron window grilles and latticed metal shophouse gates, have been recast as lobby partitions and hallway decor.

Art anchors the experience throughout. A commissioned work by Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak greets guests at the entrance, while a large-scale textile by Ploenchan Vinyaratn, with knots and ruffles that mimic street grids and tangled electrical wires, animates the sixth-floor lobby. These pieces are part of the hotel’s broader art collection, which includes works by Anish Kapoor, Tony Cragg, and Thai graffiti artist Alex Face, accessible via guided or self-guided art walks.

Who’s Andaz One Bangkok for?

Andaz One Bangkok’s Jing Chinese restaurant serves Sichuan and Cantonese dishes. Courtesy of Andaz One Bangkok

Think of Andaz One Bangkok as a grown-up alternative to nearby cool cats like The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, or the Kimpton Maa-Lai, Bangkok. It’s solid rather than sexy, and convenient rather than overly cool. The Andaz works best as a smart base for city-trippers who want to be planted firmly in the heart of Bangkok, with parks, public transport, and the mall sprawl all within easy reach.

Who’s it not for?

This isn’t the hotel for travelers seeking Bangkok’s most over-the-top urban retreats—Capella Bangkok and The Siam among them. There’s no destination spa, so wellness devotees are better off elsewhere—though a sauna, a steam room, and an outdoor infinity pool deliver plenty of R&R after a day around town. Families will be happy here thanks to a range of interconnecting rooms, though it’s worth noting that none of the restaurants are designed with young children in mind, even if children are warmly welcome.

The location: Near Lumphini Park

Take it from this longtime Bangkok resident: The location doesn’t get much better. As the name suggests, the hotel is part of One Bangkok, a multitower megacomplex home to some 250 restaurants and more than 900 stores that run the gamut from global luxury labels to homegrown designer boutiques. Lumphini Park, Bangkok’s tropical answer to NYC’s Central Park, sits across the road, while the new Benjakitti Forest Park, an ambitious downtown wetland and rewilding project, is a short taxi hop (or 30-minute stroll) away. The Lumphini MRT station, around the corner, connects you to the neon jumble of Chinatown (get off at Wat Mangkon station) or the temple-studded Rattanakosin (stop at Sanam Chai station) in about 20 minutes.

The Andaz works best as a smart base for city-trippers who want to be planted firmly in the heart of Bangkok.

The rooms at Andaz One Bangkok

Guest rooms have park views and a midcentury-modern aesthetic. Courtesy of Andaz One Bangkok

The 244 guest rooms and suites continue the midcentury-modern aesthetic with interiors that lean heavily on marble, brass, leather, and blond woods. Curvy sofas and Danish-style chairs reinforce the theme, while gem-hued textiles, kaleidoscopic rugs, and abstract photographic prints of the surrounding neighborhood add local flavor.

My 16th-floor Andaz Suite had a separate living room and dining table, plus a marble-clad bathtub as spacious as a plunge pool. Like all other room types, the bathroom came equipped with an automated Japanese toilet, a Dyson hairdryer, and full-size Byredo toiletries. Another hotel-wide perk: the complimentary nonalcoholic minibar stocked with coconut water, Thai milk tea, and local snacks like mango candy and oven-roasted chips.

None of that outshines the views. Most of the rooms are angled to maximize park scenes, with some clever L-shaped layouts offering vistas on two sides. As a result, about 80 percent of accommodations look out (either partially or in full) over green Lumphini Park, with the Blade Runner–esque skyline rising beyond. Many include snug daybeds and seating nooks positioned so you can take it all in.

If you’re looking to splurge, there’s a sprawling Poolhouse suite with an eight-seat dining table, a light-flooded living room, and a kitchen. Its hedge-hemmed private terrace offers direct access to the pool but delivers limited privacy for the price.

The food and drink

The Piscari speakeasy bar at Andaz One Bangkok is on the hotel’s top floor. Courtesy of Andaz One Bangkok

Among the handful of dining options, on the lobby floor there’s Jǐng, a breezy, high-ceilinged Chinese restaurant where an open kitchen turns out Cantonese and Sichuan specialities such as double-boiled soups, Sichuan pepper–spiked noodles, and perfectly roasted char siu pork glazed with honey. The all-day Andaz Terrace outside seems like a natural extension, with a breakfast menu and small buffet (solid, but somewhat limited for a hotel of this caliber) including Chinese-influenced dishes such as pork shu mai dumplings, fish congee, and omelets with XO sauce.

I particularly liked the top-floor Piscari bar and restaurant, easily the vibiest corner of the hotel. Arrive around sunset and snag a table on the small outdoor terrace, one of the coziest sundowner spots in this part of the city. Inside, a Mediterranean-leaning menu runs from seafood platters to moules marinière and wagyu beef koftas with yogurt sauce, all paired with frosty martinis and DJ tunes. Still in the mood for a nightcap? Ask your waiter to point you to Piscari’s speakeasy bar, hidden just beyond the kitchen hatch.

For between-meal grazing, the Andaz Lounge occupies a corner of the lobby, where in-house guests can snack all day on Thai bites, coffee and tea, and boozy options during the daily sunset social hour.

Staff and service

The team is young and upbeat, with many staffers poached from other high-profile hotels around town (I spotted familiar faces from Aman and Capella). Service is unfussy but switched-on, delivered with genuine warmth. I stayed with my seven-year-old, who was delighted to find a cookie-decorating kit waiting on our suite’s table upon check-in and a parade of origami animals after turndown.

Accessibility

There are two accessible rooms with grab bars, extra-wide doorways, and pillow-pad fire alarm connection points. Service animals are allowed (pets are not), and elevators have braille signage and sound announcements for visually impaired guests. Every space, from the rooftop toilets to the ballroom, is reachable via ramps and elevators.

Afar was a guest of Andaz One Bangkok. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.