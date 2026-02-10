The Best Florida Resort for Multigen Family Trips

A recent, stunning $100 million renovation has made The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, a legendary family-friendly resort along Florida’s Gulf Coast, even more appealing for multigenerational groups. The property now offers larger accommodations, a constellation of dining venues, and activities for every age and energy level.

Naples itself adds to the charm. This cozy Gulfside town is beloved for its sugar-soft beaches, fine dining, wildlife-rich mangroves, and everyday friendliness that makes newcomers feel like locals. Winter temperatures hover in the mid-70s, ideal for bird-watching, wildlife spotting, water sports, or simply thawing out from colder climates with the people who matter the most.

Enjoy new poolside bungalows

Perfect for pool days, the resort’s climate-controlled bungalows are named after Florida islands and go far beyond the average poolside cabana. These private sanctuaries have private bathrooms, air-conditioning or folding glass doors, TVs, spacious sofas, ice-cold drinks from a well-stocked minibar, chaise loungers, and attentive butler service, turning a simple day by the water into a fully orchestrated affair. Two distinct sets of bungalows, Adult Pool Bungalows and Family Pool Bungalows, serve different rhythms of the day and moods so that everyone can unwind their way.

Go to the water park and more at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

One of the greatest surprises about a stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is that you’re not limited to a single resort; your booking quietly unlocks a second playground. When you feel like widening your orbit, hop on the complimentary shuttle to sister property The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. It’s where kids (and the kids-at-heart) vanish for hours into The Reservoir, a full-fledged water park complete with three twisting waterslides, a winding lazy river, splash zones, and poolside cabanas.

Naples, Florida, is famously said to have more golf holes per capita than anywhere else in the United States, and responsible for some of those holes is The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. This golfer’s paradise has two Greg Norman–designed championship golf courses, featuring native pines and other preserved flora as part of their Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary certification, giving golfers a mix of challenge, beauty, and serenity.

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón is also home to the Mouratoglou Tennis Center, founded on the method created by Serena Williams’s longtime coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. It offers Mouratoglou-trained coaches, lessons, clinics, and camps for all ages and skill levels. After a day of outside fun in the Florida sun, enjoy a delicious meal at Ria or Bella Vista, both overlooking the resort’s lush surroundings.

Stay in a multi-bedroom suite with a Gulf view

A modern king bedroom looks out onto the ocean at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

From the 434-square-foot Coastal View rooms with king beds to the 1,302-square-foot Two Bedroom Ocean Club Suites, all of the resort’s 474 guest rooms offer a water view. Think sunset colors and long horizon lines from every room.

Families can wake to the same shimmer of silver-blue water each morning in nautically designed suites that fit sprawling broods. Private balconies coax families outside for early-morning reflections or nightcaps.

For multigenerational travel, the standout options are the multi-bedroom suites, like the 1,768-square-foot Three Bedroom Royal Suite, with enough space for toys and for each generation to have its own corner without losing the pleasure of being together. Many rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples are also accessible with roll-in showers and flashing light notification systems for phones and doors.

Try water sports, the 24-hour gym, and more

The reception area of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Naples Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

For families with a wide range of routines, the resort’s 24-hour fitness center welcomes all with open arms and well-oiled machines. Trainers are available for those who want guidance, a dedicated Reformer Pilates studio will have Pilates devotees stretching for joy, and the roster of rotating fitness classes keeps things interesting. There’s mat Pilates blended with barre work, boxing for full-body conditioning, foam rolling, sound baths for deep restoration, and stretch-and-release sessions for anyone who woke up creaky from yesterday’s paddleboarding or golf swing.

Wellness-minded guests will love The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Naples, a 51,000-square-foot haven of tranquility, with soul-soothing rituals across 32 treatment rooms. A day at the spa can include a wide variety of body and face treatments, time in the rooftop mineral pool, relaxing in the aqua lounge with a dry sauna, whirlpool, eucalyptus steam rooms, and a cold plunge.

For those for whom the outdoors is more their tempo, the Gulf acts as an open-air gym for sunrise walks, paddleboarding, parasailing, banana-boat adventures, swimming against the tide, and simply floating in the warm, clear water. Available e-bikes make it easy to explore Naples at cruising speed, turning errands, ice-cream runs, and shell-collecting into breezy group outings.

Capture your memories with the photography concierge

Set along one of the most cinematic stretches of the Gulf Coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples makes a gorgeous location for a family photo. The resort’s photography concierge team knows precisely when the light turns honey-gold, which angles flatter the most, and how to coax even the shyest family members into genuine, lasting smiles. Sessions begin in the lobby and wander through the resort’s loveliest backdrops, from mangrove tunnels and sparkling shallows to dune-fringed corners of the beach.

These 45-minute shoots to transform memories into heirlooms are complimentary, and photos are ready for review the next morning, making it effortless to commemorate a birthday, reunion, anniversary, or simply the feat of gathering under one roof.

Swim in The Ritz-Carlton, Naples’ saltwater pools

A pool deck with bungalows at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Pool preferences can divide a group, unless you’re somewhere built to satisfy every kind of swimmer. Here, guests can choose between two main outdoor heated pools: a saltwater family pool and a children’s splash zone with ample sunny and shade loungers, daybeds, cabanas, and bungalows. A quieter, adults-only pool (also saltwater) is ideal for reading and dozing; mingling with friends in a cabana, bungalow, or daybed; or warming up in the hot tub.

Pool attendants ensure the fun never stops and everyone stays hydrated and happy with complimentary sunscreen, infused water, and cocktails, drinks, and pool bites available lounge-side. The layout ensures peace for those who want tranquility and splashy fun for those who don’t.

Experience family activities, seasonal events, and all-ages fun

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples’ Ritz Kidz Room Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples treats family travel as something far richer than simply keeping everyone entertained. Here, activities ignite curiosity, build connection, and immerse guests in the wonder of coastal Florida. The resort’s Ritz Kids program is perhaps the clearest expression of the authentic, enriching experiences that await.

Developed in partnership with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Ritz Kids is a full sensory universe crafted for ages 5 to 12, blending play with purpose. Seven daily themes, such as Shoreline and Wildlife, introduce children to the local ecosystem through hands-on encounters, multi-sensory learning, and creative projects that help them understand the environment and their own relationship with it. Designed by Creative Arts Limited, Inc., the dedicated Ritz Kids Room feels like a tiny natural history museum with interactive walls and craft stations.

Older kids gravitate to the Game Room for classic arcade games like pinball and retro video games, while seasonal events draw families together. From gingerbread houses, teddy bear teas, and Breakfast with Santa to Thanksgiving buffets and show-stopping New Year’s Eve celebrations, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples has become part of family holiday rituals for decades.

Unwind in the Club Lounge

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Club Lounge Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Guests looking for a stay that ticks the whole clan’s boxes often gravitate toward the new Vanderbilt Tower, a 14-story architectural statement of curves and glass with LEED Silver certification. Inside, the tower’s 70-plus Club Level rooms and suites provide entry to what is essentially a hotel within a hotel. At 4,000 square feet, the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge is among the largest and most robust of the brand’s club lounges in the world, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, a terrace overlooking the pool, and a full-service bar. Families love it because everyone can keep their own rhythm—early risers, snackers, cocktail-hour devotees—without coordination.

The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge offers five daily culinary presentations, a fully staffed bar, indoor and outdoor seating, a media room, and dedicated concierges. Curated programming might include artisan demonstrations or tastings with local farm partners.

Shop resort boutiques

Traveling with a multigenerational entourage means someone will always forget something, whether swim goggles or dinner shoes. Fortunately, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples anticipates these needs with a full suite of on-site boutiques.

For practicalities, turn to the resort’s Sundry Shop, which stocks toiletries and last-minute necessities. The Gallery features local artwork, fine jewelry, and home décor. Catering to women, the Coastal Boutique offers resort-ready fashion. Gentlemen will find themselves drawn into The Haberdashery, where designers like Tom Ford, Maui Jim, and Southern Tide line the racks.

The Pool Shop keeps little travelers perfectly outfitted with kids’ swimwear, toys, sun hats, and all the other sun-protection apparel a parent could want. At the Spa Health & Wellness Shop, expect body products, aromatherapy, candles, robes, and wellness-inspired gifts. The cherry on top is the on-property outpost of the legendary Naples boutique Marissa Collections, which brings high fashion and curated accessories to the beach.