This Dreamy New Farmhouse Villa in Maine Is Your Next Group Getaway

The AFAR take

Overlooking the village of Camden for more than a century, Camden Harbour Inn is one of New England’s most celebrated boutique hotels. In 2021 the inn renovated an 1870s farmhouse called the Camden Harbour Villa on residential-feeling Chestnut Street just behind the hotel. The redesigned home has kept a lot of the original details with modern touches like designer furnishings and gallery-quality art.

Who’s it for?

The Camden Harbour Villa, which has a six-night minimum, is perfect for families or small groups of friends who want to explore Maine’s midcoast in a relaxed, residential-like setting with ample places to gather.

The Villa at the Camden Harbour Inn features a wraparound porch. Courtesy of Camden Harbour Inn

The location

Given its location just under two hours by car from Portland International Jetport, or 25 minutes from Knox County Airport, Camden Harbour Inn is an ideal base for exploring Maine’s picturesque midcoast region. You can visit the sprawling Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, visit the oyster farms in the town of Damariscotta, head to Cabbage Island for a clambake, hit the shops in historic Camden, or go on a hike 30 minutes north in iconic Acadia National Park.

Camden Harbour Inn is an ideal base for exploring Maine’s picturesque midcoast region.

The rooms

The three-story villa has three second-floor bedrooms, each with king-size beds and two full bathrooms with showers. The bedroom with the en suite bathroom features a television and soaking tub that was perfect for our three-year-old daughter.

Take the spiral staircase to the third floor for views of Mount Battie and Camden Harbor; the top floor includes a fitness area (with a stationary bike, elliptical, free weights) and an office space.

The first floor has a see-through gas fireplace, oversize sofas, well-curated art, a separate TV room, an eight-seat dining table, and a spacious chef’s kitchen with bar seating. We loved the porch deck with outdoor sofas and lounge chairs, Weber grill, and outdoor dining table, which was perfect when the weather cooperated.

The dining area of the Villa at Camden Harbour Inn Courtesy of Camden Harbour Inn

The food and drink

For a fancier night out, book a table at Natalie’s, which showcases New England ingredients. The inn’s Four Diamond AAA restaurant has been awarded best overall restaurant in New England, and the team who served us made us feel right at home. The wine list is thoughtfully chosen and feels different from some of the ordinary higher-end “go to’s” with a selection of Spanish reds that caught my attention.

The property also has a zero-waste policy in the kitchen. The inn has its own vegetable garden, and it buys mostly from nearby farms, as well as from local fishermen, foragers, and cheese makers.

Staff and service

Professional, anticipatory, caring, and welcoming. While the steep steps leading up to the second floor in the house made us nervous about our young daughter at first, the staff quickly installed a baby gate that assuaged our fears during our stay.

A bedroom at the Villa at Camden Harbour Inn Courtesy of Camden Harbour Inn

Accessibility

Because of the stairs, I wouldn’t recommend the villa for those who have mobility challenges.

Going above and beyond

As business partners who are part of the LGBTQ community, co-owners Raymond Brunyanszki and Oscar Verest prioritize diversity and equality in both the guest and staff experience. Both individually and through their company, Equality Maine, they aim to offer an inclusive and safe place for any race, religion, orientation, and lifestyle choice.