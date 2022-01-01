What to Do in Santa Barbara, California
Collected by Jill K. Robinson , AFAR Contributor
Save Place
131 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Named for the overnight train that served Santa Barbara from 1910 to 1968, the Lark restaurant showcases the Central Coast’s seasonal bounty. Located in the Santa Barbara Fish Market Building, in the heart of the city’s Funk Zone, the...
Save Place
800 Alvarado Pl, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, USA
There’s a reason this hotel is named after the Spanish word for “charmed.” An oasis for old-Hollywood stars since the 1920s, this upscale resort offers guests an away-from-it-all feel, even though it’s just minutes from downtown. Sitting on a...
Save Place
702 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Since 1983, food lovers in the know have headed to Santa Barbara’s renowned Paradise Café. Housed in an early 20th-century brick and stucco building with a relaxed atmosphere, the café’s oak wood grill is fueled by Santa...
Save Place
695 Ashley Rd, Montecito, CA 93108, USA
As the name suggests, this 37-acre Santa Barbara garden is horticultural heaven. For more than 43 years, socialite and opera singer Madame Ganna Walska filled the grounds with more than 3,000 plants; after her death, Lotusland opened to the public...
Save Place
734 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
This stylish wine bar, bottle shop, and all-day restaurant is the brainchild of two food and wine world forces: Jessi Singh, the chef from San Francisco and New York City’s acclaimed Babu Ji, and James Beard Award–winning sommelier...
Save Place
1208 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Growing up in Indonesia, chef Ryan Simorangkir says he only craved kid’s food. But as an adult, he fell in love with the local street food of his home country and began to cook from family recipes. After attending Pasadena’s Le Cordon Bleu school,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel Delta Wants to Speed Up Boarding With This New Carry-On Trial
- 2 Art Immersive Gustav Klimt Art Shows Are Coming to 13 Cities Around the World
- 3 COVID + Travel We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know
- 4 Air Travel Emirates’ Valentine’s Day Sale Includes $589 Round-Trip Europe Flights
- 5 Ocean Cruises The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of