Where to Eat in Frankfurt, According to a Food Writer
Collected by Afar Magazine
In our May/June 2016 issue, AFAR sent food writer, author, and chef Ruth Reichl to Frankfurt, Germany, on 24 hours' notice. There, Ruth found something amazing: Frankfurt might in fact be a secret foodie paradise. Follow her breadcrumbs to the best of Frankfurt's eats.
Münchener Str. 12, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Named for the actor Michel Piccoli, Club Michel is a whisper club that—from the outside—offers no indication that a restaurant is hiding inside. Becoming a member is easy: just go online to their website and sign up. They do dinners Thursday,...
Freitagskuche is the restaurant at the Museum of Modern Art in Frankfurt, but it's not like every other museum restaurant out there. It was a way for the museum to get artists involved outside of just having their art hung on the walls. The entire...
Hasengasse 5-7, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
This literally translates to "little market hall." There are all kinds of stands serving every kind of food you can imagine. My favorite stand in there was this classic sausage place. It was dirt cheap, and I hadn't ever heard of it. But my basic...
Schweizer Str. 1, 60594 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mario Lohninger is a serious, Michelin-starred chef. Every single thing I had at his Frankfurt restaurant was fantastic. The food is more Austrian than German, because Lohninger is Austrian. His father and mother both work there, him as the...
Braubachstraße 18, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
This modern restaurant could not be more different than the traditional cider taverns or the market hall. It's a completely different way of looking at Frankfurt food. They really support local farmers, and they do these interesting art projects...
Elbestraße 15, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Plank Café is a swell little place to go drink a coffee. They also bake really nice pastries and have some lovely cheese plates if you're hungry. Like the typical hip neighborhood coffeeshop, it's always filled with people working on their...
Schweizer Str. 54A, 60594 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
All food people should stop here. This little shop is making 30 different kinds of vinegar out of everything you can imagine. I've never seen anything like it. You name it, they were making vinegar out of it. Raspberries, strawberries, peaches,...
Frankfurt, Germany
You must go to the Erzeugermarkt Konstablerwache, which happens every Thursday and Saturday. It's this huge farmers market in the center of town—everybody goes there. Think a farmers market in Times Square, size-wise. It's a very social occasion,...
