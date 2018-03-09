Where to Eat In and Near Yosemite National Park
Even if you’re camping or just passing through on a day trip to the park, be sure to take in the views from one of these restaurants, whether in the formal dining room of a lodge or at a picnic table out on a deck.
1 Ahwahnee Drive, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
The ambience alone is worth a splurge at the dining room of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, the stopover of presidents, queens, celebrities, and moguls since it opened in 1927 (and, allegedly, one of Stanley Kubrick’s inspirations for the hotel in The Shining). The formal dining room—there’s a dress code at dinnertime—serves such Continental classics as French onion soup, duck leg confit, and rack of lamb Provençale under 34-foot, chandelier-studded ceilings. The Sunday brunch buffet is especially popular, as are the annual Renaissance-themed Christmas dinners in December. For a more casual option, the bar serves sandwiches, salads, and soups and, maybe best of all, offers outdoor tables so you can eat and enjoy a craft cocktail or glass of wine surrounded by glorious views. Note: This restaurant is open year-round.
Cedar, 9006 Yosemite Lodge Dr, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
The Mountain Room Restaurant at the Yosemite Valley Lodge isn’t open for breakfast or lunch, so make your dinner reservation before dark to catch the star attraction: drop-dead views of the 2,400-foot Yosemite Falls from almost every seat in the dining room. Alternatively, you can stop by for Sunday brunch, which includes nearly as many offerings as the one at the Majestic Yosemite but for about half the price. In warm weather, diners can sit on the outdoor patio and enjoy such dishes as seafood risotto, several cuts of steak, and grilled pork chop with stone fruit, arugula, and smoked pecans. There’s also a lounge with a limited yet tasty menu (ceviche, charcuterie plates, sandwiches), which is popular with climbers and those who enjoy watching a game on the TV or cuddling next to the Swedish fireplace. Note: This restaurant is open year-round.
8308 Wawona Rd, Wawona, CA 95389, USA
The food at the Wawona Hotel is unfussy and satisfying, whether you choose dinner in the Victorian-era dining room, lunch on the veranda, or the summer Saturday barbecues on the big lawn. Dinner specialties range from smoked salmon cakes and cornmeal-crusted trout to flatiron steak and pot roast, while lunchtime fare includes tried-and-true favorites like chicken sandwiches, wedge salads, burgers, and pasta. For even more casual options, the bar-lounge offers bites like caramelized-onion-and-pear tarts, cheese samplers, and turkey-and-bacon sandwiches that you can enjoy on the terrace. Note: This restaurant is open seasonally.
Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
Unlike the gussied-up lodges on the north flank of Yosemite Valley, Curry Village offers decidedly more casual fare, catering to the crowds in the campsites and tent cabins that sprawl along this side of the valley. The Pizza Deck has indoor and outdoor seating and, conveniently enough, shares space with the Curry Village Bar—a particularly popular place in nice weather. The Meadow Grill serves burgers and grilled sandwiches, while the Pavilion offers all-you-can-eat buffets for breakfast and dinner, including a salad bar, pasta bar, make-your-own taco station, and dessert table. Note: There are food options available from January through November.