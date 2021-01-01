Where to Drink in Siem Reap
200 Pokambor Avenue, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The coffee may not be the best in Siem Reap and the food can be hit and miss. But there are few more relaxed places to hang out than the wooden tables and benches at the front of this sunny cafe opposite the riverside. Owned by two Melbourne...
The Ln, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Red walls, Chinese lanterns, lacquer screens, and striking paintings make Miss Wong Siem Reap's most atmospheric bar. Potent cocktails make it my favorite martini-sipping spot. Tucked down a dimly-lit alley parallel to Pub Street know as The Lane,...
Street 11, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Sun is best known as a cafe, and is busiest in the middle of the day when temple-goers return to town to escape the heat and tuck into burgers and shakes in preparation for an active afternoon. I prefer The Sun in the late afternoon or early...
1 Vithei Charles de Gaulle Khum, Krong Siem Reap 17251, Cambodia
Opened in 1932 in the historic Royal Khmer compound, this landmark hotel was the first luxury lodging in the area, catering to well-heeled adventurers intent on visiting the storied ruins of the temples at Angkor. Everyone from Charlie Chaplin and...
Street 11, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Sister-cafe to Cafe Central, at the other end of the block, this big breezy spot, with its high ceilings and huge picture windows, is a wonderful spot for a laidback lunch, especially if you feel like a change from Cambodian food. The...
Hap Guan St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Located on the gritty backstreet of Hup Guan, an emerging coffee sipping-cum-shopping street that remains something of a secret, the Little Red Fox Espresso makes Siem Reap's best coffee. No question. An early opener, the cool little cafe with a...
43 Alley W, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Picasso Bar is Siem Reap's 'Cheers'—the friendliest bar in town, thanks to the affable Aussie owner Phil, who is always up for a chat. If not found pouring complimentary shots from behind the bar, Phil is probably propped up at the counter himself...
Street 09, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
This local institution and late opener is a popular haunt of Siem Reap's expats and locals, from archaeologists to artists, poets to tour guides. Laundry Bar's friendly staff, decent pool tables, and cheap drinks are all big appeals, but it's the...
Upper West Side, Slarkram Commune, River Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
A short tuk-tuk ride along the riverside in the direction of the temples is a striking retro Sixties-era villa called The 1961, an art gallery and performance space that was renovated and has now had a co-working space thrown into the mix. Started...
Street 11, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Set in an atmospheric colonial building with mismatched furniture, whirring ceiling fans, and rotating art on the walls, retro-chic Cafe Central is one of my favorite spots to kick back with a coffee or drink and watch the world go by. The...
Travelers incorrectly believe that the street food sold at stalls around Pub Street in the Old Market quarter is authentic. It’s not—not the fruit shake sellers, nor the Nutella pancakes. There is one exception and that’s the ubiquitous sugar cane...
Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Every Sunday morning the quiet courtyard of laidback Asana bar in the old quarter transforms into Asana Organic Farmers Market, a petite farmers' market which started in December 2014. If you're staying in a holiday rental or serviced apartment...
Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Located on a lively lane called The Passage, parallel to Pub Street on the Old Market side (there's an entrance on the lane and another opposite the market), this stylish, air-conditioned restaurant and wine bar is an excellent choice for a...
The-Lane, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
This low-key bar in the last traditional Khmer timber house in the heart of Siem Reap's colonial Old Market quarter is one of my favorites. This relaxed drinking spot owned by the lovely, jazz-loving Pari remains something of a secret, tucked in...
Located in the former governor's mansion in the leafy French Quarter, the Foreign Correspondents Club, or FCC, was never actually a foreign correspondents club—although step into the upstairs bar with its Art Deco style and ceiling fans and you...
The-Lane, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Most visitors to Siem Reap will sign up for a Cambodian cooking class but very few have discovered Asana bar and its fun Khmer cocktail making classes. Located in one of the last traditional timber houses in the old town of Siem Reap, laidback...
Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
Salakamreuk Village, Salakamreuk Commune, 17954, 176 Sombai Rd, Siem Reap, Cambodia
Expats Lionel Maitrepierre and Joëlle Jean Louise drew inspiration from traditional Cambodian rice spirit, which is potent and medicinal-tasting and not always safe for foreigners to drink, and the fruit-infused rums from Joëlle’s home Mauritius,...
