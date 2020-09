Where and What to Eat in Thailand

Whether chowing down on crispy roast pig in Bangkok's Chinatown or sampling wonderfully spicy khao soi gai (curry noodles with chicken) in the north of the country, dining is one of the true highlights of visiting Thailand. The country's cuisine is famed throughout the world for its variety and its complexity of flavors and rightly so. You are never far from a great meal in Thailand, but here's some food for thought to get you started.