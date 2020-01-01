What to See around Yangon and the South

Yangon's surrounds and the southern section of Myanmar, which extends like a long finger down towards the equator, offer some of the country's most compelling sights. In Mon State, Mawlamyine enjoys an evocative ocean setting, while Hpa-An, capital of Kayin State, is surrounded by beautiful karst scenery. In the far south, the Mergui Archipelago is winning attention for its pristine tropical beaches and opportunities to encounter the nomadic, sea-based Moken people.