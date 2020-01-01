Where are you going?
What to See around Yangon and the South

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Yangon's surrounds and the southern section of Myanmar, which extends like a long finger down towards the equator, offer some of the country's most compelling sights. In Mon State, Mawlamyine enjoys an evocative ocean setting, while Hpa-An, capital of Kayin State, is surrounded by beautiful karst scenery. In the far south, the Mergui Archipelago is winning attention for its pristine tropical beaches and opportunities to encounter the nomadic, sea-based Moken people.
Zeigyi Upper Market

The temperature dropped as the sun went down, and fog fell over the city. This was good news, as we had planned on wandering the ferret warrens surrounding the big Mawlamyine markets. We came upon this game of kickball, and put our adventuring on...
Dawei

Dawei, Myanmar (Burma)
Although currently a charmingly laid back tropical seaside town, there are big plans for Dawei. A proposed deep sea port and industrial zone will turn the sleepy outpost into a major gateway to the region. With funding for the project in doubt,...
hpa an

Hpa-An, Myanmar (Burma)
Although the popular government boat between Hpa-An and Mawlamyine has been out of service since 2012, it is still possible to make the classic six-hour boat journey down the Salween River between the two towns. The leisurely journey offers some...
Kyaikthanlan Paya

Mawlamyine, Myanmar (Burma)
Documented by Rudyard Kipling during his brief, but impactful, visit to Myanmar, the tallest and most visible stupa in Mawlamyine remains one of the city's most enchanting spots. It is a particularly fine place to watch the sun-setting over the...
Thanbyuzayat Railway Station

Thiriyadanar St, Thanbyuzayat, Myanmar (Burma)
The western terminus of the infamous "Death Railway", built during the Second World War by Allied prisoners of war, Thanbyuzayat is a worthy pilgrimage. There's not a lot to see in the town itself, but the railway station and the war cemetery,...
