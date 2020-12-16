What to Do around The Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal
The beaches and inland regions of Costa Rica's Guanacaste province are known for their jaw-dropping natural beauty and wildlife, as well as their delicious eats, laid-back nightlife, outdoor adventures, and surprisingly good shopping. Here’s your guide to what you shouldn’t miss during your stay in paradise.
When Costa Rica became known internationally as a top ecotourism destination, one of the activities most commonly promoted in advertisements was whitewater rafting. That's because the country has many rivers that thread across varied landscapes,...
Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
While it's not recommended for people who are afraid of the dark or who tend to feel claustrophobic in small spaces, travelers who like adventures demanding physical fitness will likely enjoy a cave hike in Barra Honda National Park. A guide leads...
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
What better way to rejuvenate than a yoga class and massage on the beach? Lorena at ReFLEXion Yoga Tamarindo is a gifted and soothing yoga instructor and healer. Besides the yoga classes (for all levels), she also offers an array of other healing...
Guanacaste Province, Coco, Costa Rica
If you are a diver, or have always wanted to take scuba lessons, Playa del Coco is a great jumping-off point for exploring the deep blue. Visibility may not be as good as in the Caribbean, but the area makes up for it with the rich and varied...
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Guaitil Pottery Studio in Tamarindo is a truly unique experience. Here, owner Arbin Espinosa Guevara displays and sells his Guaitil pottery, and gives lessons to visitors interested in learning the craft themselves. One of the few remaining...
Provincia de Guanacaste, Playa Flamingo, Costa Rica
The latest craze to hit Costa Rican waters is Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP). After a simple lesson, you can be sliding across the waves, over coral reefs and fish, and into sea coves, all while standing on a large surf board! One of the best SUP...
Playa Conchal G Cabo Velas, Provincia de Guanacaste, 50308, Costa Rica
Sometimes, the best day of vacation is spent hanging out at and around the hotel and finishing off the evening with some entertainment. On-site at the Westin is the Astrea Theater Bar and Lounge, where guests can enjoy live performances by local...
Playa Conchal, Provincia de Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Whether under the noonday sun or overlooking a romantic sunset, one of the best ways to explore the Nicoya Peninsula is by sailboat or catamaran. There's a good chance you'll spot green turtles and dolphins swimming through the Guanacaste waters...
Ocotal Beach, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Not only is zip lining along a rainforest canopy a great adrenaline rush, it is also a wonderful way to get close to the wildlife of the rugged Nicoya shoreline. Costa Rica has over 800 species of bird, and you'll see and hear many of them in the...
Playa Conchal, Provincia de Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Playa Conchal makes every list of Costa Rica's most beautiful beaches, and once you see it, you'll know why: sand made up of crushed shells; water that has somehow taken on a more turquoise hue than the rest of the coast; gentle, lapping waves; a...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Provincia de Guanacaste, Bagaces, Costa Rica
Palo Verde National Park is the perfect escape for avid wildlife and bird watchers. The park is one of the world's most important wetland sanctuaries and a vacation destination for many species of migratory birds. It is also home to crocodiles,...
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
Guanacaste is Costa Rican cowboy country, so it is only fitting to saddle up and gallop along a tropical beach with the wind in your hair. The area around Playa Conchal is full of stables and tour operators, but one of the best is Casaguas Horses...
Guanacaste Province, Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica
Visitors who are already SCUBA certified can register for a half-day or full-day diving excursion with Sirenas Diving, which leads guided trips to sweet diving spots in the Playas del Coco and Playa Hermosa area. Visibility in the dry season...
Playa Grande, Provincia de Guanacaste, Costa Rica
The Gold Coast is a legendary surfing destination, and veteran surfers make pilgrimages from all over the world to catch these waves. Playa Grande is the granddaddy of all Costa Rican surfing beaches, and it doubles as a nesting ground for...
Guanacaste Province, Coco, Costa Rica
Ready to get that perfect photo of yourself on a boat holding the massive marlin you just caught? Playa del Coco is a sport-fishing mecca and anglers from all over the world (or, at least, every corner of the USA) congregate here to fish the...
Enjoy the thrill of world-class golf at Reserva Conchal Golf Club. Meticulously crafted by the golf course architect Robert Trent Jones II, the Par 71 championship course winds its way around lakes, ravines and manicured Bermuda-grass greens....
Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Get your motor runnin' on a popular All Terrain Vehicle adventure tour, an exhilarating way to see the countryside. Cruise rugged trails from the mountains through the dry tropical forest to the beach and back again, visiting small pueblos along...
Fraijanes, Provincia de Alajuela, Alajuela, Costa Rica
This enchanting corner of Costa Rica, blessed with a superb climate, provides visitors with achanceto experiencean ideal rural setting. If you’d like some action with your relaxation, you’re well positioned to hit localsights like Poás Volcano, as...
