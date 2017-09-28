Top Restaurants in Phoenix and Scottsdale

6114 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA

You’ll want to press your face up to the glass of the exhibition kitchen at Weft & Warp to watch the culinary masterminds create their beautiful dishes. Check it all out and then kick back at a cozy corner table and order up some charred elote (Mexican street corn), drizzled in aioli and cotija cheese, to start. Then, take your time perusing chef Adam Sheff’s innovative menu. Weft & Warp is named to honor the local textiles—weft and warp refer to the intersecting threads in weaving—and the experience is simultaneously a nod to area culture and a tasty tapestry of modern culinary techniques. Weft & Warp’s cocktail lineup takes this blended approach, listing classic drinks alongside more localized, specialty libations. The Fair Weather Phoenix, for example, blends bourbon with lemon, ginger syrup, and jalapeño agave, and the Mercury Mirage is made from smoked tea-infused rye whiskey, chile bitters, and smoked applewood. The latter is practically a tableside performance: It’s set on fire and smokes as it’s being poured from the snifter into your glass.