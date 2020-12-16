The Ultimate Austrian Ski Adventure
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
The Arlberg region of Austria offers some of the world's best skiing, not to mention, unrivaled food and wine experiences, charming hotels, and incredible après ski parties.
6580 St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Who says sledding is just for kids? In Europe, rodeling (their term for sledding) is almost more fun when you're an adult. No matter how good the powder, a highlight of my annual European ski trip is always our dinner rodel adventures. One of the...
Unterer Mooserweg 2, 6580 St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
You’ll never truly understand the joy of après ski until you’ve partied in Europe—especially at MooserWirt in St. Anton. Rumored to sell more beer per square foot than any other bar in Austria, MooserWirt epitomizes the après scene, blaring Euro...
Lech, Austria
The Lech Zürs am Arlberg region of Austria is often referred to as the "cradle of Alpine skiing." The best way to explore the famed mountain terrain is to ski the legendary White Ring. This 14-mile circuit connects the mountain villages of Lech,...
Tannberg 629, 6764 Lech, Austria
I've heard of drinking games that involve cards, dice, and quarters. But a hammer and nails? Now that didn't seem safe. Yet here I was in the back corner of Lech's buzzy apres ski bar, Schneggarei, learning a game the locals call Nails or...
St. Christoph 18, 6580 St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Located in St. Anton, Hospiz Alm appeals to those with a penchant for sumptuous steaks and the world’s finest wines. The internationally lauded restaurant offers an authentic Austrian dining experience (the wait staff dons traditional dress)...
Omesberg 370, 6764 Lech, Austria
A stay at Hotel Schmelzhof feels as if you've been adopted into the charming Strolz family. Three generations of the family look over guests every need. Grandma Strolz will be the first to say good morning and pour you coffee at breakfast, which...
Oberlech 279, 6764 Lech, Austria
What do you get when you stay in a chalet that costs about $370,000 a week? Truly anything you could possibly imagine. Chalet N sits in the tiny village of Oberlech, overlooking the slopes of Lech. Owned by Renee Benko, a wealthy young Austrian,...
Omesberg 8, 6764 Lech, Austria
Book well in advance if you want to dine at Hûs Nr. 8. The cozy wooden house is about 300 years old and has been restored to its original condition. The restaurant sits right on the main street in Lech near the Filomena market. Locals and visitors...
Tannberg 185, 6764 Lech, Austria
Lunch is a serious affair on the ski slopes in Europe. Don't expect some grab-and-go bite to tide you over. Be prepared to make a reservation for a table and sit down to a proper meal (and by proper we mean paired with good wine). Rud-Alpe is one...
