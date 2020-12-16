Where are you going?
The Best Yacht Destinations for Every Season

Sponsored by The Moorings
Like a fine wine with dinner, where and when you charter a yacht can elevate your experience. Different seasons bring locations to life in different ways. So with a full year ahead, we’re sharing our favorite pairs. No boating experience? No problem. Whether you’re looking to helm a classic monohull or a state-of-the-art sail catamaran; fire up the motors of a high-performance power catamaran; or enjoy an all-inclusive yacht charter, The Moorings will make your time on the water unforgettable.
Tahiti

Unnamed Road, French Polynesia
In the heart of the South Pacific, Tahiti feels blissfully removed from everyday life. April and May are ideal charter times, given the gentle easterly trade winds and warm temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Tahiti is rife with sapphire blue...
Marina Agana

Budislavićeva ul. 18, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
Croatia exudes “cool” in more ways than one. Its long Adriatic coastline yields cooling breezes, while its storied history, café culture, and gorgeous scenery make Croatia one of the coolest travel destinations. The most popular time to charter...
Placencia

Placencia Sidewalk, Placencia, Belize
On the Caribbean coast of Central America, Belize is an adventurer’s playground. Divers will delight in the Mesoamerican Reef, a protected underwater ecosystem teeming with hundreds of friendly fish species, colorful coral formations, and...
Rai Le Beach

From December to March, a refreshing wind keeps Thailand’s typical high temperatures—and humidity levels—at bay. With Moorings, you’ll have unfettered access to secluded spots like Rai Le Beach that can only be reached by boat. Relax in seclusion...
Tortola

The home base of Moorings since 1969, the British Virgin Islands offer powdery beaches, secluded coves, and some of the best sailing on the planet spread among more than 50 lush isles. Average temperatures hover around 80 degrees throughout the...
