The Best Weekend Getaways from Paris

Paris may be the heart of France, but there is an entire body of French culture out there to explore on a weekend getaway or two. Many claim you haven’t truly tasted French food until you’ve sampled the fare in Lyon. In the south, Marseilles is all about the laid back atmosphere and Mediterranean flair. The royal vibe of the Loire Valley can be appreciated over local wines. Culinary treats, fishermen, and jetsetter chic live side by side in Normandy, adjacent to the breathtaking Mont St Michel.