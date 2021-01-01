Where are you going?
The Best Restaurants in Denver

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Denver is no country bumpkin when it comes to dinner. The rich food scene boasts chefs that set national trends, food halls and breweries have taken up residence in  renovated spaces (like Union Station or an abandoned iron foundry), and you can even find an Asian restaurant where guests play ping pong between meals. Come to the mountains and dig in.
Denver Union Station Food Court

1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Even if you don’t have a train to catch, you’ll want to make time to explore all of the dining options at Denver’s Union Station. This Beaux-Arts landmark, completed in 1914, underwent a complete renovation in 2014, and now it...
Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
Watercourse Foods calls itself Denver’s original vegan restaurant. After Dan Landes first opened Watercourse Foods in 1998, the menu slowly evolved from straight vegetarian to full vegan by 2014. Over the years it...
Mercantile Dining & Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver, CO 80202, USA
From its location in Denver’s Union Station, Mercantile Dining & Provision makes delicious and nutritious meals accessible to commuters and travelers passing through. This is the second eatery by Alex Seidel, a committed...
Fruition Restaurant

1313 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80218, USA
Chef Alex Seidel is more than a chef, he is the farmer of most of the fresh food being served. On his 10-acre farm, he tends to herbs, fruits, vegetables, flowers, pigs and bees. With the addition of sheep in 2010, he created Colorado's first...
Steuben's

523 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
If the name of this place reminds you of the Boston landmark, you’re on to something. It was named after Steuben’s, a Beantown hot spot from the 1940s well into the ’60s, known for jazz, big band shows, and...
Raleigh Street Bakery

5245 Raleigh St, Denver, CO 80212, USA
The truth is, there's a chance that there won't be any bread to buy when you visit the Raleigh Street Bakery's operation (a garage behind the baker's house). That's because the bakery sells bread shares to locals that they use to score a fresh...
Little Man Ice Cream

2620 16th St, Denver, CO 80211, USA
It's easy to find Little Man Ice Cream: Just check around for the 28-foot-tall milk can. This iconic landmark is not just about head-turning looks, it’s about serving the freshest ice cream. Located across the river...
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Eating fresh seafood in an inland city like Denver is certainly a unique experience, but don’t let the distance from the ocean be a concern. Jax’s mission is to bring the coasts to the coastless, and it does so with aplomb. For the eco-minded, the...
Ace Eat Serve

501 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
Ace Eat Serve, a fun restaurant in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood, has two main attractions: a pan-Asian menu and lots of ping-pong tables. The restaurant is popular with families and kids—there's lots of room to roam around, and...
The Source, Denver

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216, USA
Located in Denver’s trendy River North district, the Source is a collection of 25 vendors sharing space in the hip industrial interior of a former 1880s iron foundry, where artisans and retailers include a bakery, a butcher shop, florist, coffee...
Snooze an A.M. Eatery

700 Colorado Blvd Suite A, Denver, CO 80206, USA
There are several places to get breakfast in Denver but most locals will say that Snooze is the best in town. French toast specials, bright yellow tables, appetite inducing aromas of bacon and the perpetual wait line combine to create an...
Afternoon Tea at the Brown Palace

321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
The tradition of afternoon tea is refreshingly alive and well at Denver's Brown Palace Hotel. The atrium lobby of this 1892 Italian Renaissance Revival hotel is alone worth a visit: The soaring stained-glass ceiling, the ornate metal...
Kitchen Denver

1560 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Denver's Kitchen Bistro describes itself as a community bistro: Its goal is to gather people and to create community through food. Through partnerships with like-minded farmers and ranchers, the Kitchen sources its food carefully and mindfully,...
Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
A key component to the mastery of a skill is knowing when to break the rules. As its name implies, Jovanina’s Broken Italian breaks away from the traditional rules and expectations of Italian cuisine with the measured confidence of a master....
Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant

1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Buckhorn Exchange, as much a museum as a restaurant, was founded in 1893 by a man who rode with Buffalo Bill. The restaurant's walls are hung with historical photographs and taxidermy animal trophies, among them a two-headed calf. Glass museum...
Jelly

Denver, CO, USA
Look for a hip crowd of 20- and 30-somethings mingling outside a corner cafe in Denver's youthful Capital Hill neighborhood. This marks the entrance to the city's new favorite breakfast joint, Jelly. Enjoy Bloody Mary's with a garden of veggies on...
