The Best of Fall & Winter in Minneapolis - St. Paul
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
The brisk air and colorful foliage of Fall turns into bitter cold and a constant coat of snow in the Winter. Weather is not a factor for locals so get creative with indoor cultural experiences, outdoor activities and warm food to soothe your soul.
Office-G10, 920 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA
The Twin Cities' diversity is displayed with full fanfare at this vibrant, internationally focused market of food, grocery, and craft vendors from around the world. Favorites include East African dishes like the camel burger and sambusas at Safari...
Minneapolis, MN, USA
The Twin Cities are known for their extensive downtown Skyway systems, blocks of climate-controlled covered footbridges that connect buildings and allow residents (and visitors) to comfortably navigate the area anytime of year. Hubs of indoor...
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
The Walker Art Center is one of the major contemporary art museums in the U.S., housing some of the most iconic and innovative visual, performing, and mixed media art in the world. The Center hosted the first major museum exhibits by Joseph...
2719 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
For a rainy day pick-me-up, head to Mrs. Truong’s Vietnamese restaurant, Quang, which has been satisfying Minnesotan bellies with large, steamy bowls of pho since 1989. No matter the melt-in-your-mouth meat of choice, the aromatic broth over a...
St Paul, MN, USA
St. Paul’s Winter Carnival is a fantastical event that transforms the city into a literal winter wonderland of intricate ice sculptures and an ice palace centerpiece that’s as prized a sight as Cinderella’s Castle. Based on a legend of wind and...
Minneapolis, MN, USA
With over 20 lakes, Minneapolis is truly a water city—which is roughly what its name means in the Dakota language of the area's original American Indian inhabitants. The 1555-acre Chain of Lakes district highlights the best of this water-filled...
818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415, USA
Although the new Guthrie Theater was only completed in 2006, it has a rich history in the resident-theater movement of the 1960s. Architect Jean Nouvel created this stunning masterpiece that is worth visiting even if not attending a show, although...
945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
Whether reclaimed barn wood from Amish families in Wisconsin, antique accents from the owner's 20-year old collection, or the farmers behind the single-origin coffee beans themselves, there is a story behind everything at Spyhouse Coffee. Their...
