The Best Hotels in Puerto Rico
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Fully open for business after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico offers the best of both worlds when it comes to hotels. Stay in San Juan to discover urban pleasures like restaurants, art, colonial architecture, and historic sites like El Morro, or completely unplug outside the city at beach resorts by bioluminescent bays and rain forest hideaways near El Yunque.
Save Place
Carretera 429 KM 3, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Looking out at the Straits of Mona, in a part of Puerto Rico where the constant waves are a surfer’s dream, the Horned Dorset Primavera stands out with its classic, neo-colonial architecture. The hotel is spread over hilly terrain...
Save Place
100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore, where Clara Livingston once ran...
Save Place
1055 Ashford Ave, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
Built in 1919, the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel is a Spanish Revival landmark, perched majestically above the Atlantic Ocean. From its opulent lobby to its luxurious guestrooms, the property fuses its storied past—it’s hosted everyone from...
Save Place
100 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
The Hotel El Convento was once home to Carmelite nuns living simple lives dictated by their vows of poverty. Today, however, it’s one of Old San Juan’s most beautiful hotels, complete with exposed mahogany beams and louvered doors that...
Save Place
55 Cll Aguadilla, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
Opened in 2012 in San Juan’s stylish Condado quarter, O:live Boutique Hotel has been touted as one of the best boutique hotels in the Americas. The owners dreamt up the idea for the 15-room property while honeymooning...
Save Place
Norzagaray 204, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan is known for its atmospheric and historic hotels, but none quite match the Gallery Inn for personality and creativity. Composed of six intertwined town houses, this endlessly fascinating hotel beckons guests to wander through its nine...
Save Place
6063 Av. Isla Verde, Carolina, 00979, Puerto Rico
A landmark property perched between the city and the ocean, the El San Juan blends Old World elegance with tropical vibes. The famed hotel reopened on December 14, 2018 after a full restoration following Hurricane Maria and now features updated...
Save Place
State Road 187 kilometer 4.2, Río Grande 00745, Puerto Rico
In the shadow of El Yunque, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is situated on 486 acres of former coconut plantation and native maritime forest. There are still plenty of palms here, but now the flora also includes all manner of tropical flowers and...
Save Place
158, Calle Flamboyan, Vieques, 00765, Puerto Rico
El Blok’s strikingly modern aesthetic, pared-down vibe, and uncompromising comfort make it a surprising Caribbean find. Located in the small coastal town of Esperanza on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, the 22-room hotel opened its doors...
Save Place
Route 995, km 1.5, Vieques, PR 00765
“For those folks who enjoy camping, Hix is the Four Seasons. And for those who stay only at the Four Seasons, at Hix they will think they are camping.” So goes the saying of the owners of Hix Island House, located on remote and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25