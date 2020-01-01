Where are you going?
The Best Hotels in Las Vegas

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
These hotels reveal different versions of Las Vegas: Some are long-steeped in local legend, especially the biggest, shiniest, and most over-the-top ones on the Strip. Others offer a more intimate and romantic version of the city, one where service and amenities are more important than casinos. It's hard not to feel lucky when you stay at one of these glitzy Las Vegas hotels.
Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158, USA
Since it opened in 2009, the Aria Resort & Casino has been a leading example of the post-kitsch, post-theme-hotel era of Las Vegas luxury accommodations. As the 61-story centerpiece of CityCenter—a cluster of hotels, residences, and shops on...
Bellagio Las Vegas

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Famous since its 1998 opening as the place with the dancing fountains (further immortalized in the final scene of the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven), the 3,933-room Italian-themed Bellagio is a Las Vegas icon. There is a fantasy feel about it, with its...
Encore at Wynn

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Opened in 2008, the Encore at Wynn serves as the hipper, 2.0 version of the slightly older Wynn Resort, which is next door. The Encore’s 2,034 rooms, starting at 745 square feet, are among the largest in Las Vegas. The most opulent of them, the...
Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
For families who want a full-service hotel and non-partiers who can afford it, the Four Seasons Hotel is, at 424 rooms, one of the few moderately-sized (by Las Vegas standards) upscale accommodations on the Las Vegas Strip. Without a casino and...
NoMad Las Vegas

3772 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Why we love it: A bit of serenity in Sin City

The Highlights:
- Signature Jacques Garcia design
- Standout eats and drinks from chef Daniel Humm
- A pool deck right out of Morocco

The Review: 
The award-winning team behind the NoMad hotels in New...
Park MGM Las Vegas

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Thanks in part to a half-billion-dollar renovation, what was once the Monte Carlo is now the Park MGM, complete with a high-end hotel, several brand-new-to-Vegas dining concepts, and an outdoor pool oasis, all of which feel more boutique than...
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views are...
The Cromwell Las Vegas

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Opened in 2014, the Cromwell Las Vegas channels a touch of NYC’s SoHo or Miami’s South Beach to the Las Vegas Strip. Owned by Caesars Entertainment, the hotel occupies a dramatically repurposed stand-alone structure. It was once home to Bill’s...
The Palazzo

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Both the Palazzo Las Vegas and its sister property, the Venetian, share enough facilities and services (including the largest spa in Las Vegas), and are so closely connected that Guinness World Records considers them as one in determining that,...
Vdara Hotel & Spa at Aria Las Vegas

2600 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89158, USA
Built in 2009, Vdara, a condo-style, all-suites hotel, is a tower of serenity in a neighborhood not known for it. Despite its location, at CityCenter, just off the Las Vegas Strip, Vdara has no casino, no celebrity-chef restaurants, no glittering...
