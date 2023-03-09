Travel InspirationHotels

Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
https://www.redrockresort.com/
This off strip hotel is a local favorite.

The Lotus of Siam Dining room at Red Rock Casino, Resort &amp; Spa

The pool at Red Rock Casino, Resort &amp; Spa in Las Vegas

The Signature Suite King at Red Rock Casino, Resort &amp; Spa

The Kallisto Oyster Bar at Red Rock Casino, Resort &amp; Spa is just one of several food and beverage options guests and locals alike enjoy.

The Twist Suite Room at Red Rock Casino, Resort &amp; Spa in Las Vegas

The off-Strip Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, a locals’ favorite, is named after the government-managed wilderness to the west of the resort: The Red Rock National Conservation Area. The expansive tract of ochre-colored rocks and desert is only a 10-minute drive from the hotel’s main entrance. From various trailheads along the park’s scenic drive, visitors can head out for hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking, and horseback riding, depending on the season. For the less adventuresome, the Red Rock hotel is a short walk to City National Arena (where the Golden Knights practice), the Las Vegas Ballpark (where the Las Vegas Aviators AAA baseball team plays), and Downtown Summerlin, which is essentially an outdoor shopping mall. It’s possible to spend a long weekend here and never see the Strip at all.

The 796 spacious guest rooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows, rival any of those on Las Vegas Boulevard, and feature sumptuous bathrooms with jetted tubs. The Villa Suites even have their own pools and patio areas ideal for private sunbathing. The 25,000-square-foot spa is a destination unto itself; it offers a variety of treatments and fitness classes, as well as group coordinators who can help plan spa days in conjunction with friend getaways.

By Matt Villano
