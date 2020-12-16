The Best Hotels in Abu Dhabi
With opulent rooms and unrivaled service, luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, can hardly be outdone. Whether you’re looking for the best views of Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque, access to great shopping, or a true desert safari experience, these sanctuaries have you covered.
Saadiyat Island has become a cultural and architectural playground with the opening of the Jean Novel–designed Abu Dhabi outpost of The Louvre and plans for Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Museum. But it’s also a place to indulge in...
Only 10 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi—but a world away in spirit from the city rush—St. Regis Saaydiyat Island looks like a Mediterranean palace but feels like pure Abu Dhabi. The impressive architecture blends luxe finishes like...
Work travelers are likely already familiar with Al Maryah Island, home to Abu Dhabi’s business district, but vacationers have plenty of reason to make a pit stop. Retail addicts will appreciate the more than 130 luxury shops—including...
With its verdant park grounds, topaz pools, stone pathways, and sandy beach, the St. Regis Abu Dhabi feels like a desert oasis. Set in the Nation Towers building on the Corniche, the 283 rooms are the ultimate in Middle Eastern luxury with...
Some experienced travelers would never consider a hotel a “sight,” but Emirates Palace is a full-blown spectacle. A world onto itself, this luxurious spot opened in 2006 to the tune of roughly $6 billion with every conceivable...
From the impressive three-story lobby to the box of chocolate-covered dates that turns up in your room at check-in, an air of refined elegance pervades Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, the 382-room hotel set in one of five slender blue towers on the...
Perched on one of the area’s only hills, the InterContinental has views of all of the surrounding landmarks across the island of Abu Dhabi. The waterfront resort also offers guests access to the beach and a marina. Restaurants include the...
Sir Bani Yas is a desert island five miles off the city’s Arabian Gulf coast with some curious residents, namely cheetahs, ostriches, and giraffes, among others. Three distinct properties allow visitors to make the most of the rustic...
The Capital Gate building's most impressive feature is the 18-degree angle at which it leans out of the ground. The structure was designed with graceful elegance and looks as if it's rising out of Abu Dhabi Island. You can’t miss this tower...
Short of visiting the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque itself, you won’t find a better view of the whitewashed masterpiece than at this Shangri-La hotel, which shimmers like a jewel opposite Abu Dhabi Island on the mainland of the Arabian...
