Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Breakfast and Brunches in Cape Town

Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
There are so many cafes in Cape Town, it's not hard to find a place for brunch on the weekends or during the work week. A classic breakfast in Cape Town features eggs, slices of broiled tomato, Canadian-style bacon, and toast or pastries. Fresh fruit, granola and yogurt is also a common choice. For a local delicacy, try buttermilk rusks, which are best eaten after dipping for a few seconds in your morning coffee. These brunch spots will start your full day of sightseeing in Cape Town off right.
Save Place

Knead

17, Palmyra Junction, 9 Palmyra Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
The smell of baking bread will lure you into this family-friendly restaurant/cafe. With menu items like brioche french toast, breakfast pizza, and bircher muesli, this cafe will quickly become your default for weekend brunch. Try the almond...
More Details >
Save Place

Loading Bay

Shop 30, Hudson Building, 30 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
It's a weekend ritual for my cousin and his friends to pop into either The Loading Bay or Origins Roast right next door for breakfast. With a gorgeous view of the mountain, both cafés have coffee to die for and stellar food. This particular beauty...
More Details >
Save Place

The Blend

79 Roeland St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
This is a little off the tourist trail.. In central Cape Town but not the fashionable part is a new coffee shop called The Blend. The concept is to have many local coffee blends under one roof. The feel is industrial and quirky. They also have a...
More Details >
Save Place

Hemelhuijs

71 Waterkant St, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Hemelhuijs is a stylish and intimate oasis in downtown Cape Town, perfect for a leisurely breakfast or lunch. The menus here are seasonal, featuring modern South African dishes made with fresh ingredients. Diners can look forward to...
More Details >
Save Place

The Haas Collective

19 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
One of the best coffee shops in the city, the Haas “Collective” (haas means "rabbit" in Afrikaans) has grown organically over the years to include not only coffee, but also design, art, and advertising. Formerly located in an old slave...
More Details >
Save Place

EURO HAUS

210 Loop St, City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Euro Haus is at the bottom of a nondescript office building and the type of place you might pass by without thinking twice about stopping inside. It's located on Loop Street, wedged between trendy Bree Street and touristy Long Street. The bakery...
More Details >
Save Place

The Table Bay Hotel

Quay, 6 W Quay Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You’re spoiled for choice when booking accommodation in the V&A Waterfront neighborhood of Cape Town, but there's one thing that sets the Table Bay Hotel apart from the rest: the decadent breakfast buffet. The hotel's Atlantic Room restaurant...
More Details >
Save Place

Tamboers Winkel

3 De Lorentz St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Each time you enter the door at Tamboers Winkel, you feel like you're in for a treat. With its long wooden table and shelves stocked with local produce and wines, the style of the eatery is very European cafe meets farm kitchen. Think freshly...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without