From traditional Izakayas (Japanese pubs) to modern watering holes, Tokyo’s bar scene makes for a spectacular night on the town. High-end sake tasting bars with regional brands from all over Japan? Check. Whiskey bars that feature Japanese whiskey alongside hundreds of bottles covering every known distillery and vintage, single malts and much more from Scotland, Ireland, and the U.S.? You bet. Bars that focus on seasonal cocktails and logal ingredients? Of course. Brewpubs with the best local and overseas craft beers available? Affirmative. If you’ve got the thirst, Tokyo’s got the drinking spot.