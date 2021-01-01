The Baltics
Collected by Alasdair Kerr
Having been to Riga (Latvia) briefly a few years ago, but never to Estonia or Lithuania, I'm keen to head back to the region in the very near future. Let's see what other AFAR users recommend :)
Lossi plats 10, 10130 Tallinn, Estonia
Crowning the hill of Toompea, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral is one Tallinn’s grandest Orthodox cathedrals. The domed church was completed in 1900 in the Russian Revival style but almost faced demolition later when it was considered a symbol of...
Situated 15 minutes from the city center of Tallinn in Rocca Al Mare, the Estonian Open Air Museum showcases the country's vernacular architecture. The museum's collection includes 14 farms transported here from all over Estonia, along with...
Rakvere, Lääne-Viru County, Estonia
I visited this village and castle one cold winter's day with a couple of Estonian friends a few years ago. The town had a nice quasi-eastern european feel to it and the castle in the distance was quite impressive. It's located about 100 km east of...
Alberta iela, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1010, Latvia
Riga has a number of astounding Art Nouveau buildings, but no better concentration of them than on Albert Street. A short road where every building tries to outdo the last, it's the ultimate address for a pre-Raphaelite beauty (and the most...
Miera iela 19, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1001, Latvia
OK, there may be better cafes. You may have alternative preferences. But I absolutely adored the Dad Cafe in Miera Street. I came across it at just the right moment - a long morning of walking had left me desperate for an even longer sit, and this...
Latvia
Foraging for mushrooms is a popular activity in Latvia and since our trip coincided with mushroom season, I decided we should give it try. It would also give us a chance to do a bit of hiking. It was a crisp, cool mornings in late August when we...
Avoti, Latgale Suburb, Riga, Latvia
Riga has beautiful parks along the canal and it is great to walk, sit in the grass, watch all the wedding parties, rent a canoe, look at the sculptures and historic buildings...
Nēģu iela 7, Latgales priekšpilsēta, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia
Jet lag had us in bed early and up early. With most of Riga just getting ready for the start of the work day, my travel partner and I headed out to explore Riga's Central Market, Europe's largest market and bazaar. By the time we arrived at the...
