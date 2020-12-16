Standout Sydney Markets
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Sydney's not exactly known for bargains, but it does have tons of markets, which are often the best and cheapest places to buy food, clothing, or goods. Every neighborhood has its share. Here are some local favorites.
Save Place
Corner Pyrmont Bridge Road &, Bank St, Sydney NSW 2009, Australia
The Sydney Fish Market hosts the largest daily fish auction in the southern hemisphere. That means about 2,700 crates (or 50-55 tons) of more than 100 species of the freshest catch from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands is sold every...
Save Place
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the Eveleigh Railyards with regional produce, artisan breads, cheeses, jams, fresh coffee, and flowers. 243 Wilson St., Eveleigh, 61/(0) 2-9209-4735. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
Save Place
George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
Save Place
Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
Save Place
Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Just one block from Bondi Beach, the Saturday farmers market is a colorful scene of fruits, vegetables, bread loaves, popsicles, canned goods, and unique food vendors such as the Veggie Patch, run out of a wood-paneled caravan. Other highlights...
Save Place
Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
In the same location as the Bondi Beach Farmers Market, a flea market takes over every Sunday hawking vintage clothing, framed photographs and paintings, textiles and pillows, sunglasses, Deus ex Machina and Critical Slide Society surfwear,...
Save Place
Kirribilli Neighbourhood Centre Alfred Street North, Kirribilli NSW 2061, Australia
On the second Sunday of the month, this makers faire spreads through the Burton Street Tunnel and out into view of the Harbour Bridge. Stalls range from vintage clothing and discount jewelry to blown glass and handmade ceramics. Once you're done...
Save Place
Locomotive St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25